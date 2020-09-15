The central government said – we do not have the death toll, how to give compensation, Rahul Gandhi said this …

New Delhi: The Union Labor Ministry has told in the Lok Sabha on Monday that we do not have the death toll of migrant laborers, so how can we give compensation. In such a way of giving compensation, the question does not arise. On this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has strongly attacked the Modi government of the Center. Rahul Gandhi asked the Modi government that if the government did not keep the record of the deaths of the migrants, then did not the deaths happen? Also Read – ‘Struggle’ in Parliament on Drugs in Bollywood- Kangana and BJP MP Ravi Kishan gave this reply to Jaya Bachchan

In fact, how many migrant laborers died in the 68-day lockdown implemented across the country from March 25 to prevent the corona virus? The Modi government does not have this figure.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Rahul Gandhi questioned the government, "Modi government does not know how many migrant workers died in lockdown and how many jobs went. Did you not count if you did not die? Yes, but the government is unhappy, they have seen their death, there is a Modi government, which has not been reported.

In the first parliamentary session between Coronaviruses, the ministry was asked whether the government had any data on migrant laborers returning to their home states. The opposition had also asked in the question whether the government was aware that many laborers had lost their lives during this period and whether the government had any details about them? At the same time, the question was whether such families were given financial assistance or compensation?

In fact, the government was asked what compensation has been given to the families of migrant laborers who lost their lives trying to reach their families in the coronavirus lockdown? There was a lot of criticism and uproar from the opposition on the government’s response. The Labor Ministry has admitted that more than 1 crore migrant laborers have reached their home state from corners of the country during the lockdown.

On this, Union Labor Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in his written reply that ‘no such data has been maintained. So no question arises on this. ‘