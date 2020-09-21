The central government told the Supreme Court – Digital media is poison, control it

new Delhi: The Central Government told the Supreme Court that there is no need for the Supreme Court to exercise directions for print and electronic media, but digital media needs to be controlled. Violence is spreading due to this. Digital media is spreading poison. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in an affidavit that if the apex court considers it necessary to keep the guidelines for electronic and print media, which is not required, then the court should first start practicing with digital media. The Center told the top court that digital media is completely uncontrolled. Also Read – Delhi: Dr. Kafeel Khan, wife and children also met with Priyanka Gandhi

The affidavit states that there is no thorough investigation on web-based digital media and that it spreads not only violence but toxic hatred. It says that it is also capable of tarnishing the image of institutions and individuals. The government's response to a question related to the need to regulate electronic media came after the Sudarshan News controversy in the apex court. The top court had stayed the broadcast of five episodes of the program of Sudarshan news channel called UPSC Jihad.

The affidavit states that if this court wishes to deal with wider issues then it will be absolutely necessary to start with digital media. The affidavit further states that broadcasters and publishers, when they have come to know that they are on the radar for certain content, may start using digital media to publish the same thing, as it there are no rules.