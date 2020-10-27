The central government will announce the third relief package before Diwali! Jobs will come out

central government (Central Government) can announce the third incentive package before Diwali and this time the government can invest in companies linked to them instead of directly investing in urban employment schemes. It is believed that the government may issue a relief package for those industries which have suffered the biggest casualties of the coronavirus epidemic. Also Read – Onion Price: Onion prices skyrocketed at the cost of 150 / KG, height will be controlled now

Under this package, the government can promote the infrastructure sector along with urban projects. At the same time, production-linked-incentives (PLIs) will also be expanded for most sectors. Apart from this, direct help can be provided for the hospitality and tourism industry. In this relief package of the government, there is a complete plan to invest in jobs.

The central government is making every effort to revive the country's economy from the Corona crisis. In this episode, the government is currently working on the third incentive package. Earlier, the government announced an incentive package after the lockdown started in late March 2020.

The government has now deferred investment in the proposal of urban employment scheme. In this case, policy makers said that investment in companies of central and state governments related to urban projects will also increase employment opportunities. Therefore, there is no need to invest money in a separate scheme.

In this package, the government’s focus will be on projects ranging from Tier-1 to Tier-4. New opportunities for employment can be created by increasing investment in these projects. The government has selected 20-25 projects from the National Infrastructure Pipeline for the incentive package this time. In these, the expenditure of capital can be increased rapidly.

This will be the third relief package for the country on behalf of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Explain that in March 2020, the government had announced to spend 1.70 lakh crore for the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKP) to help the poor in times of crisis. Subsequently, in May 2020, a self-sufficient India package of Rs 20.97 lakh crore was announced and recently Finance Minister Sitharaman has also asked big public sector companies to increase capital expenditure and spend 75 percent share by December 2020.