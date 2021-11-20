The central govt is giving a mortgage of Rs 2.20 lakh cash-25 lakh to ladies around the nation, did you get it? Know the truth…

PIBFactCheckA video is changing into increasingly more viral on social media in this day and age, wherein it’s being claimed that the central govt is giving a coins quantity of Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand to all ladies around the nation beneath the ‘Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana’ and Additionally giving mortgage as much as Rs 25 lakh. This kind of viral video is totally false and pretend.Additionally Learn – Hathi Ka Video: Hathi proposed to Hathini, reached with flora and did one thing like ‘expression of affection’. Watch Video

PIB Reality Test has given details about this pretend put up via tweeting. On the identical time, folks were instructed that no such scheme is being run via the central govt, so don't fall for any individual.

One #YouTube It’s being claimed within the video that the central govt is giving coins quantity of Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand in addition to mortgage as much as Rs 25 lakh to all ladies beneath ‘Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana’.#PIBFactCheck ️This declare #pretend Is No such scheme is being run via the central govt. percent.twitter.com/hMUGSRQz2L — PIB Reality Test (@PIBFactCheck) November 17, 2021

This declare has been made within the viral video…

In a viral YouTube video on social media, it’s being claimed that the central govt is giving a coins quantity of Rs 2 lakh 20 thousand to all ladies beneath the ‘Pradhan Mantri Nari Shakti Yojana’ in addition to a mortgage of as much as Rs 25 lakh. The federal government is working this scheme for the ladies of the entire nation with out ensure, with out passion and with out safety.

You’ll additionally give knowledge to PIB Reality Test

In fact, PIB Reality Test refutes the fallacious knowledge being instructed to the folks concerning the insurance policies or schemes of the federal government. If in case you have any doubt on this sort of viral put up, then you’ll right away tell PIB Reality Test about it. In order that folks can also be alerted in time. Except for this, you’ll give a grievance in this telephone quantity to 8799711259 or [email protected] electronic mail identification, or you’ll additionally ship such knowledge thru Twitter.