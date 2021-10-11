The central govt neither cares in regards to the farmers nor the sufferers of the homicide of BJP staff: Rahul Gandhi

Lakhimpur kheri case: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi stated on Monday within the backdrop of the incident of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri that the existing central govt neither cares in regards to the farmers nor the BJP staff who have been killed. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that BJP is blocking the method of justice through no longer sacking this minister. He wrote, “Through no longer sacking this minister, BJP is blocking the method of justice. The central govt neither cares in regards to the farmers, nor the BJP staff who’re killed. #KisanKoNyayDo”Additionally Learn – Uttarakhand: Surprise to BJP, Yashpal Arya joins Congress at the side of his MLA son through resigning from the cupboard

Previous, birthday celebration staff led through Congress Basic Secretary Priyanka Gandhi held a ‘silent dharna’ on Monday hard the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ within the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is an accused within the violence case. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra Bandh: Stone pelting on automobiles in Mumbai all over Maharashtra Bandh, BEST bus provider stopped

Through no longer sacking this minister, BJP is blocking the method of justice. The central govt neither cares in regards to the farmers nor the BJP staff who’re killed.#KisanKoNyayDo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 11, 2021

Additionally Learn – ‘We’ve got no longer are available in politics to rob, nor to weigh down somebody with fortune: UP BJP Leader

Congress spokesperson stated that Congress leaders and staff below the management of Priyanka Gandhi amassed on the GPO Park within the state capital in reference to the Lakhimpur Kheri case and sat on a silent dharna in entrance of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and demanded the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’. demanded.

Considerably, 8 other people, together with 4 farmers, have been killed within the violence all over the protest in opposition to the consult with of Deputy Leader Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday in Tikonia house of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri district. On this case, a case has been registered in opposition to many of us together with Ashish, son of Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra. On this case, the UP Police has arrested Union Minister of State for House Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish and despatched him to prison. Police has were given three-day remand of Ashish Mishra.

(enter language)