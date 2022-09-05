The CEO of a cryptocurrency company is arrested for defrauding more than 2,000 million. They ask for 40,000 years in prison

The cryptocurrency platform Thodex closed last year after learning about the tax fraud of the company that ended with millionaire losses by hundreds of thousands of investors. After that, his CEO, Faruk Fatih Özer, disappeared with a last plea indicating that the interruption of his company’s operations was due to a cyber attack and that investors’ money was safe. Shortly after, the police in Turkey arrested dozens of employees, seizing all the computers.

After these events, in April 2021, it was learned that bitcoins worth about 125 million dollars were moved from the company to the American Kraken platform. Everything indicates that Özer’s idea was to escape after his ‘failed business’, although not very far. And it is that the president of the firm has finally been arrested in Vlora, Albania.

Thodex defrauded its investors by ‘rug pulls‘

Thodex’s fraudulent track record does not stop there. And it is that according to Chainanalysis, a firm specialized in blockchain analysis, it warned that the company ran scams totaling $2.8 billion in 2021 alone. The company’s modus operandi was to act normally for a while after making a deal, and after a short time take the money, pretending at all times that the deal is legitimate.

“We should note that approximately 90% of the total value lost to rug pulls in 2021 can be attributed to a fraudulent Thodex centralized exchange, whose CEO disappeared shortly after the exchange made it impossible for users to withdraw funds. “.

A ‘rug pull‘ is a very common type of scam in cryptocurrency companies that consists of raising the value of the company through a token. This attracts investors and soon they disappear with the money without leaving a trace.

More than 40,000 years in prison for all those involved

Although it is difficult to know the true total value of the scam, what we do know is that Özer was not the only one involved in this large-scale fraud. 21 people have been arrested, and the sentence requested by the prosecutor reaches about 40,564 years for each of those involved. In addition, another 2,000 people are listed as accomplices in these operations.

The company was founded in 2017 and achieved great success due in large part to the huge period of inflation in which the Turkish lira found itself. After the flood, the platform promoted itself as a ‘safer’ option than the country’s currency.

Unfortunately, the platform did not defraud only large investorsbut also to ordinary people who all they wanted was to face in the best way the complicated financial situation that the country is going through.

