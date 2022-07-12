The CEO of a startup has reviewed more than 2,000 resumes. And he says that most have these same mistakes

When looking for a job, it is important to have a good resume. We need to know that hiring managers they have very little time to be able to read one of the many resumes that they will have on their table, and even that sometimes an artificial intelligence is used. That is why I alwaysThey must be summarized, clear and concise. Although we must also highlight several common mistakes that practically all of us have made when writing it and that in this article we are going to contextualize.

Carlos Fenollosa He is CEO of a famous Startup called Optimus Price, focused on Artificial Intelligence. Naturally, after reading a large number of resumes has been able to detect some errors that you have commented via a twitter thread and that we complement with other advice that you can take into account when writing this document.

It is important to have a headline on the resume

When a person is constantly reading several resumes, you have to make it quite easy for them, and this is something that is not done. In the CV header normally only the name can be displayed and that’s it. But this is a space that can be used at many levels, since the first thing that is going to be read by the entrepreneur.

1️⃣ TITULAR What is the “Headline” of this candidate? What do you work on? ❌ ERROR: Not putting the profile very large under the name ✅ Put what you do, or the position you aspire to Make it easy for the person who is reviewing 100-200 CV for this position. pic.twitter.com/XshNAh3EVy – Carlos Fenollosa (@cfenollosa) July 5, 2022

In this case, it is recommended that at the top of the document, below the name, specify what you do. For example, Civil engineer o Web developer, being vital information so that you know in a single pass what you are specialized in. This way you will know if you are going to be able to opt for the position or if you are what they are looking for to continue reading. It is important that it be something concise and not very developed.

Create a professional profile

Many workers may have the problem of having a lot of experience or studies. This makes it really difficult for anyone who is going to hire you to know if you are going to fit within the company. That is why it is recommended to create a section called Profilein which you can introduce yourself by summarizing your entire career. The really important thing is that it is concise and clear, since with a few words you will be able to sell yourself really well.

2️⃣ CONTEXT The reader should quickly detect if you approach their 💖 candidate profile ❌ Don’t make me guess from your studies and work experience ✅ Take advantage of the sidebar or subtitle space to introduce yourself pic.twitter.com/nJkSRZEK2Q – Carlos Fenollosa (@cfenollosa) July 5, 2022

This specialist details this with a really cool example that says “IT guy with seven years of experience in web and backend development. Passionate about marketing. Looking for a place to combine my development skills in a close environment…”. As you can see, it’s quite clear, starting with training and experience and ending with the personal goal. This means that you do not have to read all the experience and training to get to know you.

Smartly detail your experience

In many cases you can have work experience in a company whose name does not transmit the activity that is being developed in her. That is why it is always recommended to have a phrase in which it is going to be detailed with key words such as the technologies used and also the type of company.

Don’t waste space with empty phrases You are already supposed to be “proactive and a team player” Use this format: • [Perfil] con [experiencia] • I like it [campo] where can i contribute [conocimientos y habilidades] Don’t you think that now it is much better understood what you are looking for? pic.twitter.com/9lL9gSl5um – Carlos Fenollosa (@cfenollosa) July 5, 2022

This also adds to the need to highlight all the skills that can help you. For example, if you are heading into the world of biomedical research, you may be interested in highlighting in the header that you know how to perform a PCR, Northen Blot, Western Blot… All this together with your profession as we have previously commented, so you will know your techniques and professional qualities to grab attention and keep reading.

You can be human on your resume

Many job applicants typically believe that employers care only about work experience and education, but this is a serious mistake. In this case, it should be noted whenever possible with the employer who is doing the reading, hmaking the worker much more humanallowing a real connection to be generated with it.

It is recommended in any case to integrate different personal and human details. Specifically, it is detailed to specify if any volunteeringyes a trip has been made of relevance, such as Erasmus. Also if you have any hobbies that are interesting or related to the activity, you can specify.

Look how good it looks now! Compare the before and after. pic.twitter.com/9zhzJpArbZ – Carlos Fenollosa (@cfenollosa) July 5, 2022

Less and more general errors

Apart from these errors, we must also comment on other errors that are almost always mentioned in a resume. In this case, we will detail it as follows: