The CEO of Ubisoft speaks about the possible sale of the company after the latest rumors

On the occasion of the latest financial report, Yves Guillemot has openly responded to the question.

In recent months we have seen an increase in the number of studio purchases by large companies in the video game sector. Ubisoft It is one of the companies that has always been in the spotlight, and in recent weeks rumors about a possible sale have skyrocketed after increasing interest from several firms.

This question has not left the shareholders of the French company indifferent, who have asked Yves Guillemot on this matter on the occasion of the presentation of results for the last quarter. Speaking at the investor conference, the CEO has reiterated the independence from Ubisoft, but leaving a small door open.

We have everything to stay independentYves Guillemot“A lot has been said about Ubisoft in particular. Our position is clear and well known: as we said in February, we have everything we need to remain independent“explains Guillemot. “We have the talent, the industrial and financial scale and a large catalog of IPs that will generate value for years to come.”

“The speculation that surrounds us reveals the real value of our resources, as well as our potential in terms of creation“. However, Guillemot has acknowledged that, as a publicly traded company, they are required to value any offerleaving open the possibility of a sale of Ubisoft if it is in the interest of shareholders.

It is worth remembering that at the beginning of the year we experienced a strong heyday of studio acquisitions, with Microsoft announcing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in a sinigual operation in the video game industry. On a smaller scale, Sony took over Bungie, the studio behind Destiny.

