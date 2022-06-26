The CEO of Ubisoft will give up more than 300,000 euros in his annual income for the poor results

Yves Guillemot will cut about a third of his annual compensation over the next year.

It has not been a good year for the parents of Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six, the French company has fallen far short of the desired results and its CEO, Yves Guillemot, did not want to be oblivious to the situation. A recent company report published by Axios reflects that Guillemot would be giving up about a third of his annual compensation for next year.

This is a similar move we’ve seen other companies make in the past, though in this case Guillemot has made it far from a public event, as part of the fine print in Ubisoft’s 352-page annual report. Guillemot will waive the payment of about 310,607 eurosabout 327,000 dollars approximately.

The compensation that Guillemot will receive amounts to 624,824 euros“This has been a personal decision of Yves Guillemot, which he took considering that the company had not reached the financial objectives that he had publicly communicated to the markets,” a Ubisoft representative confirmed to Axios. Despite the cut, the compensation that Guillemot will receive amounts to 624,824 eurosabout $656,000, not counting additional stock awards, which won’t be available until after 2023.

Last year, Ubisoft’s operating profit decreased by 14%its net bookings (sales, basically) fell by 5% and their shares lost half their value. Even if Guillemot had not foregone the payment, having missed financial targets, the variable payment would have been much lower than was potentially achievable had he had a good year. Last month, Guillemot spoke about the possible sale of Ubisoft after the many rumors surrounding the company.

