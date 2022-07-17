The CEO of Unity talks about monetization in mobile games and why it is important to know how to manage it

The graphics engine has been in the news for buying a company accused of creating malware.

Las microtransactions and other practices to earn money in mobile games are not a tasteful dish for everyone, but John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity, has wanted to express his support for these strategies. Because, after confirming that the graphics engine has bought IronSource, a company accused of create malwarethe executive has taken advantage of an interview on PocketGamer.biz (via Kotaku) to give his opinion on the importance of monetization in Android and iOS games.

I’ve seen games crash because they set their compulsion cycle to two minutes when it should have been an hourJohn Riccitiello“Ferrari and some of the other high-end automakers are still using clay and carving knives,” Riccitiello explains of the need to think about monetization strategies early in development. “It’s a very small portion of the video game industry that works that way, and some of those people are my favorite people in the world to fight with — they’re the prettiest, purest, brightest people. they are some of the biggest f*cking idiots“.

The CEO goes on to say that “this industry divides people between those who still support that philosophy and those who massively embrace how to figure out what makes a product successful.” A thought that he complements with personal experiences: “I have seen great games fail because they adjusted their compulsion cycle to two minutes when it should have been an hour. Sometimes, I wouldn’t even notice the difference in product between massive success and tremendous failure, but for this fit and what it does to the rate of attrition. There isn’t a developer on the planet who doesn’t want that knowledge.”

Of course, these words could shock more than one mobile game developer. Although this does not happen in all cases, it should be noted that Riccitiello’s statements come right at a point where titles like Diablo Immortal manage to generate millions of dollars a day, although it has stood out for having such an aggressive microtransaction system that It has obtained the lowest score in the history of Metacritic.

More about: Unity, Microtransactions and Mobile Games.