The Challenge And 12 Other Non-CBS Shows Streaming On CBS All Access

Since its launch in October 2014, the CBS All Access on-line subscription service has been the place to go to compensate for all the newest and best programming from the printed community. The platform has solely gotten higher and extra dynamic in six years following its launch with the addition of unique unique content material in addition to various fan-favorite reveals from throughout the Viacom library of channels. Customers can discover non-CBS reveals like MTV’s The Challenge streaming on the service, in addition to numerous others.
Talking of which, let’s check out only a few of these reveals that occur to name CBS All Access residence.
The Challenge (MTV)
Initially beginning out as Street Guidelines: All Stars after which Actual World/Street Guidelines Challenge approach again in late 1990s, The Challenge has remained some of the widespread reveals on MTV. Every week, rivals from any variety of the community’s reveals sq. off in a sequence of video games and duties to determine the winner of that season’s grand prize. With CBS All Access, you can watch every thing from Season 11 to Season 31, which ought to preserve you busy for fairly a while.
Chappelle’s Present (Comedy Central)
Again within the early 2000s, it was unattainable to go wherever with out listening to somebody butcher a quote from Chappelle’s Present, and now you’ll be able to take part on the enjoyable greater than 14 years after the ultimate episode (of the delayed and abbreviated third and ultimate season) aired again in 2006. This ought to be repeat viewing for anybody who enjoys Dave Chappelle’s signature fashion or sketch comedy generally. And in contrast to watching it on tv, you can get pleasure from all these notorious skits with out the industrial breaks… assuming you will have the no-commercial plan.
Avatar: The Final Airbender (Nickelodeon)
Followers who’re nonetheless holding out for the Netflix live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Final Airbender can compensate for the fan-favorite Nickelodeon animated sequence in all its glory on CBS All Access. Centered round a 12-year-old airbender by the identify of Aang, the sequence follows the journey of the younger Avatar as he units out to search out steadiness on the earth. All three seasons are presently obtainable to stream.
The Legend Of Korra (Nickelodeon)
There are many causes to observe The Legend of Korra and one other one is that it is obtainable to stream on CBS All Access proper now. The follow-up sequence to Avatar: The Final Airbender picks up with the story of Korra, the successor to Aang, as she involves phrases with a altering world. And all 4 seasons can be found to observe, so get able to binge this extremely addictive animated sequence.
The Actual Husbands Of Hollywood (BET)
Created by and starring Kevin Hart, the BET satirical actuality present The Actual Husbands of Hollywood is an insanely entertaining spoof of all of the Actual Housewives reveals that replenish all of the programming house over at Bravo. With a forged that features Nick Cannon, J.B. Smoove, Nelly, Robin Thicke, and numerous others enjoying fictionalized and exaggerated variations of themselves in numerous conditions, there isn’t any cause to not watch all 5 seasons proper now.
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
The VH1 sequence RuPaul’s Drag Race has had its fair proportion of unpredictable and dramatic moments over time, and now you’ll be able to relieve all of them. All the way in which from the start of the competitors present again in 2009 by Season 10, there’s loads of over-the-top outfits, catty exchanges, and extra wigs than you may know what to do with.
Reno 911! (Comedy Central)
The basic Cops spoof Reno 911! has returned with a brand new season on Quibi, so now’s the right time to return and meet up with all of the misadventures and chaos at Reno Sheriff’s Division. And with all six seasons of the present’s unique run on Comedy Central, you may be selecting out all these before-they-were-famous cameos prefer it’s no one’s enterprise.
Beavis and Butt-Head (MTV)
Earlier than King of the Hill and Workplace Area, Mike Choose grew to become a serious participant on the earth of tv along with his revolutionary and controversial MTV animated sequence Beavis and Butthead. Now you’ll be able to relive the glory of your adolescence (or childhood) and watch the basic cartoon with out having to cover it out of your dad and mom, as three volumes of the “Mike Choose Assortment” can be found on CBS All Access. Simply do not count on to observe Beavis and Butt-Head make enjoyable of horrible ’90s movies as these aren’t included right here.
Frasier (NBC)
It is uncommon to discover a spinoff sequence that finally ends up changing into simply as widespread as the unique, however that was the case for the resident psychiatrist on Cheers Frasier Crane who was given his very personal present (this time set it Seattle as an alternative of Boston) on the ’90s sitcom Frasier. Lengthy gone was the darkened bar the place all people is aware of your identify and as an alternative everybody’s favourite radio present host discovered himself shacked up along with his expensive outdated dad performed by the late John Mahoney in a present that is still simply as widespread 16 years after its ultimate episode. Talking of episodes, all 264 will be watched right here.
Ren & Stimpy (Nickelodeon)
I nonetheless cannot consider that I received away with watching the legendary Nicktoon Ren & Stimpy, however for some cause, my dad and mom had been cool with it. Stuffed with darkish humor, stunning tales, and among the most grotesque close-up pictures you may see in a present made for the youngsters, it is superb the present lasted 5 seasons, 4 of which will be streamed on CBS All Access
Strangers With Sweet (Comedy Central)
The oddball Comedy Central sequence Strangers With Sweet is by far some of the weird reveals to ever air on the channel. Centered round a 46-year-old former prostitute (Amy Sedaris) who goes again to highschool, the sequence featured various totally different actors in supporting roles (like Stephen Colbert as historical past trainer Chuck Noblet) and ridiculous conditions. All three seasons of the present’s unique run will be streamed proper now.
Beverly Hills, 90210 (Fox)
The basic Beverly Hills, 90210 sequence on Fox had all of it: a forged made up heartthrobs and teenage idols, loopy storylines, and even an look by Dean Cain simply because. Now you’ll be able to relive all 10 seasons of pop-culture sensation on CBS All Access. Simply do not blame me if you fall down a rabbit gap of youth drama and excessive society in certainly one of tv’s most unique zip codes.
Constructing Star Trek (Smithsonian)
If CBS All Access has an abundance of 1 factor it will be Star Trek. The streaming platform has absolutely anything a trekkie may need from the unique to the newest crop of live-action and animated sequence showcasing Starfleet’s greatest and most fun adventures. That additionally consists of the 2016 Smithsonian Channel documentary Constructing Star Trek honoring the landmark sequence and the futuristic expertise that made it so memorable.
Properly, all of that ought to be greater than sufficient allow you to determine if you wish to join CBS All Access or preserve in your assortment of streaming platforms. If there’s one thing you suppose I missed be sure to hold forth within the feedback under.
