The challenges of La Liga de España to link with Argentine football

The Spanish League celebrates 5 years of a strategy Glocal (global mentality with local action) focused on internationalization, building and reinforcing the image of the competition beyond the sports universe. Argentina is one of the great protagonists in terms of football and an important market, and the Iberian entity seeks to connect and get closer to the South American country.

That is why the authorities of the European competition contacted allies of Argentine soccer in an event in which relevant issues for the sports and entertainment industry were discussed. The panels, which were presented by Marc TarradasDelegate of La Liga in the Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), had special participation from the main members of La Liga and brought topics such as the present and the future of sports sponsorship, the new forms of activation of brands, the challenges of staying present and relevant on multiplatforms, new trends in sports broadcasting, social networks in sports, among other aspects.

The first panel dealt with how the blockchain has revolutionized the fan engagement and was attended by John Cascio –Head Of Partnerships at Club Atlético River Plate-, Paul Ruiz -Racing Club Marketing Manager- and the remote participation of Daniel T-Shirt –Head of Football Partner Acquisition at Socios.com-. The focus was on the Fan Tokens as a membership element that generates opportunities for football fans and, at the same time, represents a great tool for the internationalization strategy of the clubs.

About, T-shirt commented the difference from the Fan Tokens with cryptocurrencies: “Los Fan Tokens son Utility Tokens used to access a product or service. In practical terms, it can be thought of as a modern membership program that does not expire and provides many benefits to fans of the teams. This shows that sport is no stranger to the global phenomenon of blockchain”.

An example from the world of sport entering the blockchain es Racingwhich recently launched its Fan Tokens thanks to its alliance with Socios.com. In this sense, Paul Ruiz highlighted the 3 most important benefits of this innovation: “The holders of the Fan Tokens get legitimacy against the clubin addition to the possibility of interact through surveys and be part of itdecision-making on certain issues such as the design of the shirt and the bus that takes the team to the First Division matches. In addition, the points that are generated can be exchanged for Unique experiences y exclusive products”.

Yes ok River Plate has not released its Fan Tokens even, John Cascio He commented on the great potential he sees in this tool: “It gives you the possibility to open up to the outside world and, in this way, to an entire unexplored market. Furthermore, it is key to internationalization strategy because it allows fans who are on the other side of the world to feel part ofmake some decisions and have that digital asset every day of the year no matter where they are.”

Marc Tarradas, Delegate of La Liga in the Southern Cone

The second panel focused on the platforms of streaming and the generation of content and had the participation of Marcelo Gantman -Director in Big Data Sports– Juan WeissDirector of Digital Transformation at DirecTV y Jorge UrrutiaVP of Soccer in Dapper Labs– who commented on the way in which large telecommunications companies are adapting to the communication tools and channels used by the Generation Z.

This is the case of DirectTV who launched DirecTV GO, the platform that brings together in one place the possibility of watching live TV, exclusive sports, and, at the same time, on-demand content. “This service allows us to be present throughout the region, always taking into account the preferences of subscribers. We maintain major competitions in the programming with exclusivities with La Liga, for example, but at the same time we have local content such as promotion football in Argentina”, commented Juan Weiss.

Marcelo Gantmanreflected on these innovations that are taking place in the world of sports and assured: “Large organizations adapt to user behavior and this also happens with clubs. Those who consume sports expect sports organizations to have their own narrative to be part of the story and that is why they react and give fans what they are looking for. It happened recently with La Liga broadcasting a match through Only Tokfor instance”.

In line with the conversation about the new habits of sports fans, Jorge Uturria highlighted the new interest in highlights or cuts of the most important moments of the matches: “We set up a collecting platform that instead of having physical products, is a video collecting. We have created a new line thanks to this fanaticism for highlights that it has become a marketplace where fans can buy, sell and play and sports organizations can get to know their fans better.”

