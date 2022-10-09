The challenging phrase of a Mexican player for Dibu Martínez and his facet in penalties

Raúl Jiménez and Dibu Martínez, in a Wolverhampton-Arsenal for the Premier League in 2020 (Catherine Ivill/REUTERS)

As well as Lionel Messi was interviewed by the journalist Sebastián Vignolo for Star+the Mexican Raul Jimenezone of the figures of his team and who will surely command the team of Tata Martino at the 2022 Qatar World Cup gave an interview in which he referred to Argentina as an opponent in the group stage and specifically to Emiliano Martinezarcher of the Albiceleste.

When they asked him about Back and his lineage in penalties, downplayed him: “Nothing happens, I already know him and I know what he does. Let’s see if one day I have to kick him one here in the Premier League so he can see that it’s not that easy “. The attacker of Tri He has already faced the Aston Villa goalkeeper several times in the Premier League. The man who emerged from América de México went through Atlético Madrid and Benfica before landing in 2018 in Wolverhampton.

Out of a total of 34 executions from the twelve steps, Jiménez barely missed 4. Based on that statistic, he portrayed his faith in case he came face to face with the Back Martínez, whether in the British league or in the World Cup, more precisely on Saturday, November 26, when Argentina and Mexico collide for the second date of Group C at the Lusail stadium. It is worth remembering that in the area there are also Saudi Arabia and Polandtwo countries that will battle for qualification to the next round.

Raúl Jiménez, one of Mexico’s hopes in the World Cup (REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

Exists a recent precedent that favors the Mexican. Jiménez entered for the Wolves in the duel in which they prevailed 3-2 after trailing 2-0 at Villa Park last year. It was, without a doubt, one of the most emotional of the previous Premier League season (the Wolves were down on the scoreboard until the 80th minute, when they discounted, while they tied at 85′ and won at 95′).

The Aztecs have a historic losing streak in World Cups against the Argentines, who won the round of 16 in Germany 2006 (with Maximiliano Rodríguez’s memorable goal in extra time) and South Africa 2010 (3-1, with a double by Carlos Tevez and the rest by Gonzalo Higuaín). Even so, Jiménez has a lot of faith: “The last touch may have been missing, we have had great games and excellent things have been done; that is what makes us think that it can be done”.

KEEP READING:

Cholo Simeone spoke of the conflict with Rodrigo De Paul after his appearance at an event with Tini

Luis Suárez, with an open heart at the America Business Forum 2022: crying when talking about Sofía Balbi and the intimacy of his friendship with Messi

The two Argentine soccer players that Sampaoli asked to reinforce Sevilla