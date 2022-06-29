The change in graphic style of Zelda: The Wind Waker was so radical that even Miyamoto was against it

The Nintendo producer and designer did not want to abandon the realistic style of Link and the saga.

Among all the games in the saga, one of the most original and particular (at least in its artistic style) is The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2003. Its graphic section has been discussed a lot over the years but did you know Shigeru Miyamoto was against?

They hid the redesign as much as possibleAt least initially, or that’s what he revealed Eiji Aonuma in an old interview in Japan that the DidYouKnowGaming channel has recovered. In that magazine conversation in the mid-2000s, Aonuma claimed that he imagined that Miyamoto was going to oppose the graphic style, so they hid the redesign from him as long as possible.

In The Wind Waker, Link adopted a more cartoonish style with a cel shading look, leaving behind the realistic approach that Nintendo’s well-known producer and designer didn’t want to abandon. “Miyamoto had problems with the idea of ​​abandoning the realistic style of Link until near the end of development,” explains Aonuma.

In the interview, Aonuma comments that Miyamoto he felt embarrassed when he first saw the design. However, there came a point where it was too late to turn it into a realistic looking Zelda game, so he had to accept the situation and move on.

Once it was put up for sale, there were many who criticized Toon Linkbut over the years a better memory of The Wind Waker is kept, which continues to be played by fans to this day to break records while waiting for the expected release of the sequel to Breath of the Wild, which will take place in out in 2023.

