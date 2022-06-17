The change of Mbappé in full negotiation and why Haaland would have been a substitute at Real Madrid: 10 phrases by Florentino Pérez

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Real Madrid Unveil Eden Hazard – Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain – June 13, 2019 Real Madrid president Florentino Perez during the presentation REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

While the footballers of the Real Madrid enjoy their well-deserved vacations after finishing a more than positive season with obtaining the league and the Champions League, the president of the entity, Florentino Perezcontinues to work ahead of the upcoming transfer period.

In the middle of the market study, the manager merengue granted an interview to the Spanish program The beach bar, in which he talked about everything. Since the frustrated signing of Kylian Mbappéeven from the rumors about Zinedine Zidane’s arrival at PSG.

At the same time, and after signing Antonio Rudiger and Aurélien Tchouaméni, the historic leader considered that, “At the moment we have stopped (signing), because we do not fit more. Now we have to work on seeing which players come out”.

Mbappé renewed his bond with PSG until 2025 (Reuters)

Although Real Madrid became the king of Europe after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final, the entity suffered a severe institutional blow after Kylian Mbappé announced his renewal with PSG until June 2025 when it seemed that everything was closed with the White House.

“I think that what has been able to influence him the most is political pressure.I understand that he would be very blocked. He has been saying all his life that his dream is to play for Madrid and in the end… he had to have a very bad time, one tries to get out of the way by which the panic would end before”, Florentino Pérez considered about the decision of the Gallic striker.

“I can’t get it into my head that the King calls here to tell Betis not to leave, I don’t know which player. For whatever he is he has changed his mind. It is not easy for the President of the Republic to call you or the mayor of Paris to tell you not to go… and then in Qatar they offer you some things that drive you a little crazythey offer you a disproportionate influence in the sporting aspect for a player…”, he considered about both political and economic pressures.

When stamping his signature with the Parisian team, Florentino Pérez explained that, “He was no longer the Mbappé that I wanted. The Mbappé who was going to come here is not this one. If so, I prefer that he stay at PSG. I want the one in the dream.”

“He changes, they offer him other things, they put pressure on him and he is already another footballer. There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great footballer, he can win more than others but it is a collective sport and we have values ​​and principles that we cannot change. I love him, he made an effort and the pressure made him change his circumstances and it’s not easy. I think his mother wanted him to come to Real Madrid because it was his childhood dream. They tell me that the mother has been embarrassed, ”he sentenced.

Florentino Pérez spoke about Erling Haaland

In the extensive talk he had with the presenter Josep Pedrerol he also revealed why he did not intercede in the bid for Erling Haalandwho finally signed with Manchester City: “We have the best 9 in the world and we were not going to bring Haaland to have him on the bench, No? Clause in two years? I do not know. Now we have no more interest than forming the new team with the youngsters we have and some reinforcements”.

Regarding the market, he spoke of the rumors linking Zinedine Zidane con el PSG and he limited himself to commenting that, “I always heard him say that he was a man from Real Madrid and the French team. But he might as well change his mind.”

Florentino Pérez defended Laporta in the economic crisis of Barcelona (Reuters)

Florentino Pérez referred to the situation that Barcelona is going through, as well as to the departure of Lionel Messi, among other topics. On the emotional press conference of The fleacommented: “Marcelo also said goodbye in tears… With such good and beloved players, the day they leave, how can they not cry? But I’m not happy because nobody leaves. If Lewandowski could come it would be great. Anything that the League prospers…”.

“Barsa is a club that is worth a lot of money and that can go through a bad time. Laporta has been around for just over a year, things don’t get fixed overnight. In life there are better or worse economic situations. Barça is one of the great clubs in the world, which has a value of 4 or 5,000 million euros, it may go through a difficult situation but it has mechanisms to get ahead and we all want it, ”he added.

KEEP READING

Tears of emotion, a personal message to a club legend and the support of his family: this was Marcelo’s farewell from Real Madrid

At 39, Dani Alves said goodbye to Barcelona and will have to look for a club six months before the World Cup in Qatar

Controversy around the renewal of Mbappé: UEFA will investigate PSG’s accounts