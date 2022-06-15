The change that Checo Pérez caused within Red Bull that had not been seen since 2011

(Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

Since Sergio Czech Pérez arrived at the formula 1 he had not had such an outstanding performance within his team until he arrived at the team Red Bull Racing because now he is in the chance to compete for the Drivers Championship because of the points difference he has with his teammate Max Verstappen.

One of the merits he got Czech is that caused a change within the Austrian team that had not been seen since 2011 -time in which he consecrated more victories in F1-, so his skill with the wheel provided a panorama that he had not faced Red Bull 11 years ago and that opened the possibility for Sergio to compete for the first drivers’ championship in his career within the maximum speed circuit.

With the result what they got in the Azerbaijan Grand Prixwhere Verstappen and Pérez stayed 1 – 2 on the podium, the Mexican driver and Verstappen emulated the Red Bull classification from over a decade agoin which the Red Bull teammates of that time led the ranking of drivers and teams.

(Photo: Twitter/@SCHecoPerez)

Sebastian Vettel y Mark Webber They were the ones who lived through that era of achievements in which Red Bull garnered its first championships and recorded the highest achievements of its F1 career after having made a pair of successes and victories. They led the ranking for the championship title after having run the 2011 Belgian Grand Prix.

This coincidence was shared by the official Formula 1 account in which he highlighted the possibility that the team has Red Bull For this season. “Since the 2011 Belgian Grand Prix, @redbullracing has not occupied the first two places in the championship standings of Could this be a sign of things to come?” wrote the Formula 1 Twitter profile.

In the history of Red Bull, up to now, he has accumulated a total of five drivers’ championships includingfour constructors’ titles. Of the laurels in the drivers’ world championships, four were achieved by Sebastian Vettelwho is the most accomplished rider within Red Bull.

Checo Pérez and the change he caused in Red Bull with the result of the Azerbaijan GP (Photo: Twitter/@F1)

*Developing information