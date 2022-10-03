The changes of Kim Kardashian and the ghost of the harmful return to the chic Heroin

For many years Kim Kardashian was considered a symbol of beauty with her pronounced curves. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni//File Photo)

In recent months Kim Kardashian has positioned herself among the main trends of social networks for his drastic changes of look. And it is that the famous American socialite has drawn the attention of her followers for their considerable size reduction that transpired last May, when he paraded down the red carpet of the with Gala with the historical and fitted dress signed by Bob Mackie that Marilyn Monroe used in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to the then president of the United States, John F. Kennedy.

The 41-year-old businesswoman not only drew criticism for significantly damage the garment nude with flashes, also because of the strict eating plan that he followed for three weeks to lose around seven kilos quickly and thus be able to get into the garment with the help of his team. As expected, Kim Kardashian had specialists who took care of her from her diet to her exercise routines to achieve the goal without affecting her health.

The businesswoman has not only changed her measurements, she also changed her hair color from brown to platinum blonde. (Photo: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo)

At that moment his physical change was thought to be temporary and soon she would recover the pronounced curves that have characterized her during the last five years, but everything seems to indicate that this was not the case, as social network users have indicated that Kim has continued to lose weight and as proof of this are her recent photographs of Instagram.

That’s not all, it is also speculated that she would have removed the implants that she originally placed in her bust to make it bigger. It was during his last visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden where the followers of the program noticed a significant change in the breasts of the socialite thanks to the pronounced neckline that she wore as part of her spectacular silver dress.

This is what Kim Kardashian currently looks like. (YouTube Capture: The Late Late Show with James Corden)

According to Internet users, there is a considerable difference between the size of the bust that Kim Kardashian wore on September 15 with how she appeared on the same show five years ago, as she also wore a shiny dress with straps with an ideal low neckline that left the upper part of her breasts are exposed.

So far, the socialite has remained on the sidelines of the situation, giving rise to her followers questioning whether she really removed her implants and what her true state of health is. All these doubts could be revealed in the second season of Las Kardashianhis reality show available in Latin America through Star Plus.

This is how Kim Kardashian appeared in 2017 on the same show. (YouTube capture: The Late Late Show with James Corden)

It should be remembered that until the beginning of this 2022 Kim and her sister Khloé were characterized by their pronounced curves, however, both are going through a similar physical change that could have repercussions on a social level. And it is that the Kardashian integrate one of the most popular families internationally thanks to the level of fame they have achieved with their business, modeling and scandalsso any trend they follow is at risk of being reproduced regardless of age.

Just Kanye West’s ex-partner has 330 million followers on Instagram, while the model who recently became a mother for the second time has around 273 million on the same platform. Their hairstyles, makeup and looks in general are constantly reproduced by some youtubers and influencers, who consider them as figures that impose fashion, so it is not strange to think that their physical changes modify the canon of beauty that they supported.

Khloe Kardashian also appeared slimmer after her scandalous separation from Tristan Thompson. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Not only his aesthetic treatments on the face and extreme discolorations put the health of Internet users at risk, but also his reduction in sizes. These radical physical modifications could mean a considerable setback in the acceptance of the human body as it is. -social movement better known as Body Positive– to an almost forgotten trend that was popular among celebrities during the decade of the 90s, the Heroin Chic.

According to an article published by the magazine Vanity Fair, the Heroin Chic It is an aesthetic current whose main objective is to look extremely thin or thin, without marked muscles, without curves. This trend does not consider that each body is different due to its characteristics and genes, so very few people can actually be a size five or smaller without harming their health.

Eating disorders can develop from strong episodes of depression and insecurity. (Photo: Kelvin Murray/Getty images)

That a person submits to a strict diet and performs exercise routines does not guarantee that it will be “Heroin chic”, on the contrary, possibly putting your health at risk by following a fashion that exalts misplaced stereotypes. Even those who try to achieve their “ideal weight” to join this trend are at risk of developing an eating disorder such as anorexia or bulimia.

According to the Ministry of Health in Mexico, anorexia: “Begins with a progressive decrease in weight through fasting and the reduction of food intake, which results in alterations in the body such as malnutrition, anemia and loss of bone calcification, which if not treated can lead to death”.

Eating disorders do not distinguish age or gender. (Photo: @Justin Pumfrey/Getty Images)

While in a conference given by Dr. Elizabeth Pérez Cruz and teacher Michelle Charlier Kuri in 2016 for the same government agency, both specialists explained that bulimia is a disorder that consists of consuming a large amount of food to return it before it begins. its breakdown in the stomach in order not to gain weight.

“These problems seriously affect health by causing malnutrition, infertility, metabolic and gastrointestinal changes, tearing of the esophagus, heart failure, high blood pressure, joints, among others,” they said.

Currently the model is 48 years old. (Photo: Getty Images)

For this reason, it is very important to analyze the trends proposed by great international figures, since their repercussions could threaten health. Likewise, it is necessary for parents to be aware of the content that their children consume, since they are exposed to all kinds of trends and viral challenges that could end in catastrophes.

It should be remembered that during the last decade of the 20th century the British model, Kate Mosswas considered the greatest exponent of the heroin chic –According to an article published by Vogue-, because while parading through the most important catwalks worldwide, she was recognized for her appearance; she received hundreds of compliments that led her to become a model of beauty desired by many and almost always unattainable.

Many people tried to match their extreme thinness and did everything possible to achieve it, but the result was disappointing because they ended up developing eating disorders that can only be overcome with medical and psychological help.

