The Chant wants us to have a very bad time this year: its cosmic terror dates its launch

The action and adventure video game from Brass Token published by Prime Matter shares a new trailer.

In recent days we have had to face several delays to 2023 of video games initially planned for these final months of the year, but there are still other titles that do have among their plans to reach stores this year. That is the case of The Chant, an action, adventure and cosmic horror video game in the third person that has released a trailer and confirmed its premiere for this November 3.

Developed by Brass Token and published by Prime Matter, The Chant transports players to a remote spiritual retreat island where they must face a series of cosmic horrors after a group ritual goes terribly wrong and opens a door to a world dimension. cosmic terror, a plot that will go down very well in all those fans of TV series like Stranger Things.

“What was a quiet weekend soon turns into a nightmare when a group chant invokes the gloom, a terrifying psychedelic dimension that feeds on negative energy. Interact with various characters, unravel the intricate history of the island, and witness the terrifying revelations about the cosmos. Only you can fight the creatures, reason with the survivors, and unravel the legacy of a sect of the years 70 to reverse the ritual”, we read in its synopsis.

Those interested in obtaining more information about this title have two ways. On the one hand, a behind-the-scenes video of the title has also been released today where we can meet the cast of actors behind this adventure, while delving into details about the gameplay and history of The Chant. And if not, in 3DJuegos we already had the opportunity to tell you the main keys to The Chant in a preview.

