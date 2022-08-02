The chaos in Formula 1 that would open the doors to Pato O’Ward at McLaren by 2023 (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter/@PatricioOward)

Pato O’Ward is in a good state of form within the IndyCar Series 2022where he looks for his opportunity to sneak into the leaders and return to dispute the championship despite running in a McLaren very inconsistent in performance.

While maintaining its strong performance in the American motorsports category, in the formula 1 the one-month summer break was reached, but also known as the silly seasonwhere some of the most important contractual changes are made for the coming season and which just exploded with a new controversy.

untied everything Fernando Alonso with his unexpected departure from Alpine just 24 hours after the end of the Hungarian GP. The Spanish abandoned the direction of Otmar Szafnauer and announced his arrival at Aston Martin next year, a team that had previously confirmed the retirement of the four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettelonce the end of 2022.

Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso were the starting drivers for Alpine in 2021, with Óscar Piastri as a reserve driver while he worked in Formula 2 (Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Szafnauer mentioned that Alonso’s decision took everyone at Alpine by surprise, especially since was in negotiations for a contract extension and even a day before he would have assured her that he had not signed with anyone, according to Motorsport.

Faced with this scenario and a few hours later, the French did not want to wait too long or keep the image of not having a “Plan B”, so they tried to end the speculation with the announcement of the Australian Oscar Piastri as a companion of Stephen Ocon to 2023.

The 21-year-old was the reserve pilot for Alpine and in 2021 he was crowned champion of the formula 2 with Prema Racing, so his promotion to the highest category was understood as natural; however, a couple of hours after it was officially announced by all parties, Piastri himself denied the deal and announced on social networks that he would not run with them next season.

“I understand that, without my consent, Alpine F1 have put out a press release in the late afternoon that I will be driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

Patricio O’Ward finds himself in contention for the Indycar Series championship with an inconsistent performance car (Photo: Marc Lebryk/REUTERS)

The Mexican could be one of the beneficiaries of this mess that has been mounted in the formula 1because with the explicit refusal of Piastri by running with Alpine, the French team has been left with limited options for its line-up in 2023, which now point Daniel Ricciardo.

The Australian also still has one more year left on his contract with McLaren F1 Team; however, its performance throughout the year has been well below Lando Norris and an exit could occur if all the parties reach an agreement, so the expected seat of the British team would be opened for 2023.

this is where Pato O’Ward would come out extremely benefited, because it is one of the great options of McLaren to run in the highest category and leave the subsidiary team in the IndyCarwhere he has left an extraordinary image for the general manager of the team, Zak Brown.

On April 18, prior to the first race of the 2021 season, Arrow McLaren released a video where Zak Brown and Patricio O’Ward agreed to a Formula 1 test (Photo: Twitter/ArrowMcLarenSP)

The relationship of O’Ward with Brown is extraordinary and they have already had multiple contacts about a possible promotion to the formula 1talks that began in early April 2021, when they bet a free practice in the F1 car if it achieved a podium in IndyCar.

The Mexican not only got a podium, but also pocketed two winsgot another second place and he fought for the championship until the last week, so he became one of the team’s natural candidates to be promoted to the highest category.

Today Ricciardo’s exit is closer than ever, especially after the chaos of Alpine with his riders, so Patrick O’Ward would be the main candidate next to the American Colton Heartboth with free practices scheduled in Formula 1 this year, but at the expense of what is resolved with the team itself Piastriwho must have another offer on the table.

As an extra comment, in the midst of the chaos that Alpine generated, Pato He went out on his social networks to leave some hints, since he published the popcorn emoticon, he retweeted if it was not April 1, joke day in the United States, along with an enigmatic “Alexa, play Deja Vu”.

