The chaos of ‘Futurama’ streaming: why on Disney + there are ten seasons of a series that only has seven

Good news dear friends! ‘Futurama’ will have a new season. The eighth. How that eighth season if there are ten on Disney +? Welcome to one of the great consequences of broadcast chaos. that Matt Groening’s excellent series suffered during its first years of life.

And it is that the North American chain FOX, house of animated comedy made a few questionable decisions when it came to broadcasting it. Among them is doing it without order or concert to try to better capture the audience. And if we mix that with the fact that sometimes the season was split, we find ourselves with a small chaos that has been transferred to our days.

Broadcasting out of order

We have a clear example with the first season which, despite consisting of 13 episodes, they only issued 9 of them between March and May 1999. The rest had to wait until September of that year causing that, even being “technically” from season 1, in practice they opened season 2.

From here we already find a mismatch to which is added that the chain began to broadcast skipped episodes, especially from season 3 (2000/2001). Thus, four seasons produced (of 13, 19, 22 and 18 episodes respectively) ended up becoming five seasons broadcast (of 9, 20, 15, 12 and 16 episodes).

A small chaos that, although it was corrected in the DVD editions, dragged on in streaming. To these five “false” seasons we should add the four movie collection (split into four episodes each) and the two revival seasons that Comedy Central aired a few years ago that were split into two seasons each.

So with the first stage of the series (seasons 1-5 [1-4 USA]), the movies (season 6 [5 USA]) and the second stage (seasons 7-10 [6 y 7 USA]).

Perhaps this chaos in the theme of the seasons does not bother so much but also having preserved the order of broadcast of the episodes. Although it was in its time a more common practice than we can think based on the fact that the series is self-contained episodes, there are little details and plots here and there whose continuity is completely altered.