The character of “Game of Thrones” that we could see in “House of the Dragon”

History does not remember the blood, it remembers the names. (HBO)

The series that works as a kind of prequel that explains the origins of the Targaryen House, started off on the right foot. With only one episode available so far out of a total of 10 chapters, House of the Dragon (the house of the dragon) had a commendable premiere. He was the pilot who produced the best numbers within the signal of HBO Max (even more than Game of Thrones).

The action of House of the Dragon is located 200 years before what we saw in GOT, therefore, the crossing of roles or a possible crossover it would seem very difficult. But there is a character who could afford the luxury of time travel. We refer to the red witch or the priestess of the God of light, Melisandre, who is known by the followers of this story for her ability to immortality. Let us remember that in Game of Thrones, this sorceress was an old woman who had the ability to change her appearance to a much younger person. So how old was Melisandre? It is speculated that between 100 and 400 years.

The red witch Melisandre is the one who could be part of the “House of the Dragon” series. (HBO)

The Dutch-born actress who played her, Clarice Von Houtenstated in a story on his Instagram account that his beloved Melisandre could have the chance to appear in House of the Dragon: “I just saw her. I’m just saying, Melisandre is thousands of years old … ”posted the actress, to which she added a couple of emojis: one of them with a little face that winks at her and another that keeps her fingers crossed. For now nothing has been advanced about her incorporation or since HBO Max and neither from the actress who only expressed a wish. It will come true? a nod to Game of Thrones Nothing bad would come of it and the followers of this fiction would be more than grateful if it happened.

During the last Comic Con, George R.R. Martin He referred to the years that this first season will cover: “ It will basically span 28 years in the first season alone. And you will see the various characters introduced and the conflict that begins to grow, the seeds of what will eventually be a war. . That is to say that we will see almost 30 years of the history of Westeros, before what happened during the Dance of the dragons.

It is true that only someone with the ability to perpetuate himself in time could appear in this fiction, since the time jump is very large. In fact, at the beginning of the first episode it is mentioned that Daenerys Targaryen would be born 150 years after the events of this episode. spin-off.

Let’s remember that House of the Dragon It is based on the novel by George R.R. Martin, Fire and Blood (Fire and blood), and that takes as its central family the members of the Targaryen House, who have the absolute power of the Seven Kingdoms thanks, among other things, to their most lethal weapon: the dragons. The number of fantastic animals to be used in the series was revealed and would reach the number of 17 fire-breathing creatures. In the first episode we already saw them appear and we also heard the phrase “Dracaris”, that order that dragons receive to breathe fire. The next episode can be seen this Sunday on HBO Max.

