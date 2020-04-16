The Chase has a new Chaser – and it’s a former contestant

A former contestant on ITV quiz collection The Chase has been promoted to turn into the sixth Chaser on the present.

Darragh Ennis, an Irish post-doctoral researcher at Oxford College, went viral when he first appeared on the programme again in March 2017, turning into a fan favorite and giving the formidable Chasers a run for his or her cash.

The hashtag #justicefordarragh trended on Twitter when Ennis managed to bag £9,000 for his workforce – just for them to finish up lowering the quantity by virtually a third.

Hosted by Physician Who star Bradley Walsh, the quiz collection sees groups of 4 contestants pitted towards one of many present’s champion quizzers – or “Chasers” – together with Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘Darkish Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, and Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha.

The Mirror first reported Ennis’ arrival final night time, quoting a supply who stated: “Darragh has acquired what it takes to be a Chaser, he has been put to the check and handed with flying colors.”

Taking to Twitter earlier at the moment, Ennis confirmed his involvement, writing: “I’m actually excited to be the sixth chaser on #TheChase.

“I’ve been working exhausting on this for a whereas now and can’t look forward to my episodes to air. Nicely those I win anyway.”

Fellow Chaser comic Paul Sinha was fast to reply, welcoming Ennis into the fold.

“The night time earlier than the producers advised us, Anne and Mark and I sat at dinner and contemplated ‘Might or not it’s a former contestant’,” he tweeted.

“I stated, ‘Whether it is, the most effective participant I confronted was an Irish man who seemed a bit like Micky Flanagan’ Welcome to the membership mate.”

Ennis is the primary Chaser to affix the present since 2015, when Jenny Ryan (The X Issue: Movie star) was introduced because the fifth grasp quizzer.

The Chase airs on ITV on weekdays at 5pm