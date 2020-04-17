The Chase introduce new Chaser: Who is Darragh Ennis?

ITV’s The Chase has employed former contestant Darragh Ennis to hitch its workforce of elite trivia royalty, making him the primary new Chaser since 2015.

The Irish scientist advised his Twitter followers that he’s “actually excited to be the sixth chaser” on the programme. “I’ve been working laborious on this for some time now and might’t look ahead to my episodes to air. Effectively those I win anyway.”

Right here’s every little thing we all know up to now about Darragh Ennis – the new Chaser…

I am actually excited to be the sixth chaser on #TheChase . I have been working laborious on this for some time now and might’t look ahead to my episodes to air. Effectively those I win anyway. — Darragh Ennis (@bones_giles) April 16, 2020

Who is Darragh Ennis?

Initially from Eire, Darragh Ennis is presently a postdoctoral researcher at Oxford College, the place he primarily research the brains of bugs. Earlier than becoming a member of the Ilann David laboratory in 2013, he labored at Concordia College in Montreal.

The researcher’s Twitter bio, which now boasts of his new Chaser standing, says: “I do science and infrequently quizzes.” In accordance with his LinkedIn web page, Darragh can converse each German and Irish.

Darragh is the primary addition to the Chaser workforce since Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan joined the present in 2015.

The place have I seen him earlier than?

Darragh appeared on The Chase as a contestant in March 2017, the place he efficiently took on Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha.

The researcher managed to win £9000 for his workforce through the cash constructing spherical, just for the opposite contestants to detract from the quantity by accepting decrease provides from the Chaser.

Viewers rallied behind the intelligent contestant after his fellow teammates let him down, main the hashtag ‘#JusticeForDarragh’ to pattern on Twitter.

Paul Sinha referred to Darragh as “the very best participant” he’s confronted on the present when tweeting the information, including: “Welcome to the membership mate.”

The night time earlier than they producers advised us, Anne and Mark and I sat at dinner and contemplated “Might it’s a former contestant”. I mentioned, “If it is, the very best participant I confronted was an Irish man who seemed a bit like Micky Flanagan” Welcome to the membership mate. https://t.co/6lpTu9DaOW — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) April 16, 2020

Who are the opposite Chasers?

Darragh can be becoming a member of The Chase’s current rank of prime quizzers, which incorporates Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Shaun ‘Darkish Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha.

After congratulating the new Chaser, Paul Sinha added that not one of the different Chasers are leaving: “I’m in impolite well being and kicking the crap out of quiz.”

Mark Labbett beforehand mentioned in January that he was “gutted” a few new Chaser becoming a member of the present, because the new arrival means much less work for him.

What can be Darragh’s Chaser nickname?

We’re not but certain what Darragh’s Chaser nickname can be however he has the likes of The Beast, Darkish Destroyer, The Governess, The Vixen and Sinnerman to compete with.

One viewer’s suggestion, “Ennis the Menace”, was appreciated by different followers on Twitter – perhaps the new Chaser needs to be taking notice!

Who are the opposite Chasers?

Darragh can be becoming a member of Paul Sinha, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace.

Learn extra about them right here…

The Chase airs on ITV weekdays at 5pm.