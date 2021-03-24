‘The Chase’ Writers Go on Strike Against ITV America

Writers for the ABC quiz present “The Chase” have gone on strike in opposition to producer ITV America in a contract dispute.

The Writers Guild of America East, which represents the writers, asserts that ITV America has refused to abide by a number of the phrases of the collective bargaining settlement that covers the present. ITV America couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.

The WGA has publicly focused ITV America for the previous few weeks over “The Chase” dispute. On Tuesday, the guild gave ITV America a deadline of early Wednesday to comply with the contract phrases or face a piece stoppage.

“We’ve alerted Writers Guild members that ITV America is refusing to honor the selection of writers at ‘The Chase’ to be represented by the union and to obtain pension and well being advantages, residuals and the opposite fundamental provisions of our industrywide MBA. Guild members will stand united in not crossing the picket line at ‘The Chase,’” mentioned WGA East govt director Lowell Peterson.

The WGA East has tangled with ITV Studios and its varied offshoots for the previous few years amid the guild’s aggressive push to unionize nonfiction writers working for TV and digital platforms. The WGA East has efficiently organized scribes working for Vice, Vox, CBSN, Hearst Magazines, Salon, Slate, HuffPost and others.

“The Chase” manufacturing places of work are based mostly in Midtown Manhattan however writing work on the present has largely been executed remotely through the pandemic interval.

The sequence debuted Jan. 7 and wrapped its nine-episode run on March 4. ABC has but to formally announce a season two pickup however expectations are excessive that it’ll.

The quizzer options contestants going through off in opposition to “trivia titans” James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter — all three common and wildly profitable “Jeopardy” contestants — in rounds of rapid-fire questioning on a variety of subjects. It’s based mostly on a well-liked British format.

The WGA East and WGA West have made inroads in representing a variety of actuality and nonfiction TV writers, akin to writers for such cash-cow sport reveals as “Jeopardy,” “Who Needs to Be a Millionaire” and “The Weakest Hyperlink.”

