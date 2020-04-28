The Chase’s Jenny Ryan on new Chaser Darragh: ‘I have an idea for his nickname’

The Chase is getting a model new mind field to fret the contestants, nevertheless it’s somebody we’ll all keep in mind.

Darragh Ennis is the primary new Chaser to hitch the ITV quiz since Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan in 2015, nevertheless it received’t be the primary time viewers will have seen him.

Ennis as soon as competed on The Chase in 2017, the place he bagged £9,000 for his teammates, solely for them to choose the minus provides and lose cash.

On the time, #JusticeForDarragh was trending on Twitter, however since he’s simply been forged as a Chaser, it appears he’s bought all of the compensation he may probably want now!

RadioTimes.com just lately caught up with Ryan who spoke about welcoming Ennis on to the elite quizzing crew.

Though she wouldn’t spill any particulars on a Chase initiation – we will’t imagine there isn’t one! – Ryan mentioned: “Effectively individuals at dwelling will likely be fairly accustomed to Darragh as a result of he was a former contestant.

“He was one our most well-known, viral former contestants who a lot of individuals will keep in mind. Numerous individuals thought he was very laborious achieved by by his different contestants.

“We’re wanting ahead to welcoming Darragh to the household. We’re more than pleased to broaden the crew as a result of the present, as you already know, is extremely common and we’re making extra episodes so somebody becoming a member of the present could be very thrilling.”

As for the all necessary nickname? Ryan revealed she “has an idea”, however wouldn’t spill the massive secret.

One fan on Twitter prompt he needs to be known as “Ennis the Menace”, which appeared to get some traction on the social media platform.

Beforehand, host Bradley Walsh gave the opposite Chasers their well-known nicknames. Alongside The Vixen, Mark Labbett is called The Beast, The Darkish Destroyer is Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha goes by The Sinnerman and Anne Hegerty is The Governess.

We are able to’t wait to see what Ennis will likely be generally known as!

In the meantime, you may catch the unique 5 quizzers on their new present, Beat the Chasers.

Viewers beloved the debut episode, which noticed one contestant bag £25,000 for her efforts.

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV at 5pm whilst Beat the Chasers airs at 9pm this week.