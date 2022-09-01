The Chavista National Assembly established a legislative friendship group with Russia: “They are our brothers”

View of the hemicycle of the National Assembly of Venezuela (EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez/Archive)



The National Assembly of Venezuela established this Wednesday a friendship group with Russia to deepen its relations with the Legislative of the Eurasian countryin an act in which the Russian ambassador to the South American nation also participated, Sergei Mélik-Baghdasarov.

The President of the Venezuelan Parliament, Jorge Rodriguez -who also chairs the bilateral group-, said, through Twitter, that the objective is “advance in a fruitful agenda that deepens friendship and solidarity” between both parliaments and peoples.

Rodríguez and the Russian diplomat talked about “themes of interest” national and international legislative matters to begin the “rapprochement process of the parliaments of both nations”, according to a press release from Parliament.

In the company of the Russian Ambassador accredited in our country, Sergei Mélik-Bagdasárov, we have installed the Venezuela-Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group to advance a fruitful agenda that deepens the friendship of solidarity between our parliaments and our peoples. pic.twitter.com/RkMdTJnpo1 – Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv) August 31, 2022

“In difficult moments, it is when we really experience who our allies are, our brothers, who are those who accompany us in those moments. And if something has a lot of meaning, it is that Russia is at the side of the construction of a multipolar world of international relations”, said Rodríguez, quoted in the text.

During the activity, both officials signed a joint declaration to strengthen projects in sectors such as culture, education, health and energy.

For his part, the ambassador, who assured that the friendship group will be a “union tool of both parliaments”, he thanked his creation at a time when “few independent nations support Russia”.

This group was already created last May, in addition to another 17, but it was not installed until this Wednesday.

(With information from EFE)

