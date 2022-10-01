The Chavista regime released seven Americans imprisoned in Venezuela in exchange for the release of two nephews of the wife of Nicolás Maduro

The directors of CITGO released, Tomeu Vadell, José Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo and José Pereira

Venezuela freed seven Americans on Saturday imprisoned in the South American country in exchange for the release of two nephews of the wife of dictator Nicolás Maduro who had been imprisoned for years by the United States on drug smuggling convictions, a senior US official said.

The exchange of Americans, among which are five oil executives held for almost five yearsis the largest exchange of detained citizens ever conducted by the Biden administration.

“Today, after years of being unjustly detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, José Luis Zambrano, José Pereira, Matthew Heath and Osman Khan. These people will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones, which is where they belong,” Biden revealed.. “I am grateful for the hard work of the dedicated public officials across the United States Government who have made this possible, and who continue to uphold my Administration’s unwavering commitment to keep the faith in Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained around the world. the world,” added the president.

“Today we celebrate that seven families are whole again. To all the families who continue to suffer and are separated from their unjustly detained loved ones, please know that we remain dedicated to securing your release.”

This is a rare gesture of goodwill on the part of Maduroat a time when the dictator seeks to rebuild relations with the United States after defeating most of his internal opponents. The deal comes after months of back-channel diplomacy by Washington’s top hostage negotiator and other US officials. – secret talks with a major oil producer that took on added urgency after sanctions on Russia put pressure on global energy prices.

The released hostages include five employees of Houston-based Citgo – Tomeu Vadell, José Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo and José Pereira. who were lured to Venezuela just before Thanksgiving 2017 to attend a meeting at the headquarters of the parent company, state oil giant PDVSA. Once there, they were arrested by masked security agents who stormed a Caracas conference room.

They were also released Matthew Heath, a former US Marine corporal from Tennessee who was detained in 2020 at a roadblock in Venezuela on what the State Department has called “hoax” weapons charges, and the Florida man, Osman Khanwho was arrested in January.

Matthew Heath marine detained venezuela

The United States freed Franqui Flores and his cousin Efraín Campo, nephews of the dictator’s wife, Cilia Flores. The men were arrested in Haiti in a Drug Enforcement Administration operation in 2015 and immediately taken to New York to stand trial. They were convicted the following year in a highly charged case that cast a harsh look at US allegations of drug trafficking at the highest levels of the Maduro administration.

Both men received clemency from President Joe Biden before release.

The moment of the arrest of Maduro’s narco-nephews in 2015

At least four other Americans remain in detention in Venezuela, including two former Green Berets involved in an attempt to oust Maduro in 2019, and two other men who, like Khan, were arrested for allegedly entering the country illegally from neighboring Venezuela. Colombia.

The Biden government did not release another prisoner long wanted by Maduro: Alex Saab, an insider businessman who Venezuela considers a diplomat and US prosecutors an enabler of the corrupt regime. Saab fought extradition from Cape Verde, where he was arrested last year during a stopover en route to Iran, and is now awaiting trial in federal court in Miami on charges of siphoning off millions in state contracts.

The oil executives were convicted of embezzlement last year in a trial marred by delays and irregularities. They were sentenced to between eight and 13 years in prison for a never executed proposal to refinance billions in oil company bonds. At the time, Maduro accused them of “treason,” and the Venezuelan Supreme Court upheld their lengthy sentences earlier this year. All the men have pleaded not guilty and the State Department has considered them – like the other two Americans released on Saturday – as wrongfully detained.

Biden also made it clear that preventing Americans from having to endure the unimaginable pain of being held hostage or wrongfully detained is a priority of his Administration. “This summer, I signed an executive order that will impose new costs, including sanctions and visa bans, against perpetrators of such acts. Additionally, the State Department has introduced a new “D” warning flag that is designed to help Americans understand where and when travel may incur increased risks of wrongful detention, potentially for extended periods of time,” Biden said. in your statement.

In another statement, the state secretary Antony Blink recognized the work of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, Roger Carstens, and the rest of the State Department team for “their tireless efforts” to achieve this result, but warned that even if these releases are celebrated, there is still much work to be done . “The safety of Americans around the world is my highest priority as Secretary of State, and we will continue to press for the release of all American citizens wrongfully detained abroad,” he said.

We welcome the long overdue release and return of seven U.S. nationals, wrongfully detained in Venezuela. We will never stop working until all U.S. nationals held hostage or wrongfully detained around the world are home. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 1, 2022

The Chavista regime also reported on the exchange. “The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela wishes to inform our people and the International Community that, as a result of various conversations held since March 5 with representatives of the Government of the United States, the release of two young Venezuelans unjustly imprisoned in that country,” he said in a statement without giving the names of the “narco-nephews” and added that “for humanitarian reasons,” he lubered the Americans.

With AP information

