The Cheaper By The Dozen Cast Recreated Scenes From The Movie, And The Internet Is Loving It

As somebody who grew up with Cheaper by the Dozen, seeing the forged be part of collectively is a pleasing shock. It’s particularly cool (and considerably jarring) to see simply how a lot the youthful forged has grown since they have been final on display screen. And their executions of every of their scenes have been practically flawless. To be sincere, the one factor that may’ve made the video excellent is that if each Tom Welling and Steve Martin had taken half in it as properly, although among the actors discovered distinctive methods to include the latter.