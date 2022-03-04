The cheapest Disney + subscription with announcement will arrive this year in the United States and in 2023 in Spain

Disney has confirmed that it will launch the plan with ads in the United States this year and expand internationally next year.

Within Disney, the launch of a cheaper Disney+ plan in the United States, which would be possible thanks to the inclusion of advertisements. According to the always reliable medium The Information, the company’s goal is to accelerate the growth of new subscribers, since by 2024 it has the goal of making the streaming platform fully profitable.

Advertisements in a paid service can become controversial, as they have been here in Spain on Movistar+. However, in the United States there are already several platforms, with HBO Max leading the way, which have been launched to try cheaper subscription plans to increase their numbers. In the case of the Warner platform, we are talking about go from paying $14.99 to paying $9.99 a month.





From VHS to STREAMING everywhere

A plan for the United States of less than 8 dollars





8 dollars is the price of the Disney + plan in the United States, then there is a pack with Hulu and ESPN + that goes up to 14. With a plan with ads, the savings would probably not be as high as that of HBO Max, which removes a third of the cost, but it would leave the subscription at a really competitive price. Discovery+ and Paramount+, for example, offer plans at $4.99.

The US market is very different from the European one both in behavior and in disposable income. However, we must not forget that the price of the Netflix Premium plan there is already $19.99, and it is the equivalent of the Disney+ single subscription at the moment. It is so because it is the one that allows 4 simultaneous reproductions, 4K HDR and Atmos.

Netflix, compared to what it foresaw in the launch of new streaming services such as Disney +, Apple TV + or HBO Max, has recognized that it is noticing its effect in the slow growth of its number of subscribers. And it is that the competition is not only a lot, but it is being fierce. And there is no forecast that channels will stop arriving.