the cheapest video games for Three Kings Day

Like it or not video games sometimes seem made for the wealthiest. That is why these times, with all their sales, great discounts are welcome. Today we are going to see the cheapest video games offered by GOG, CD Projekt Red’s retro and indies gaming platform.

All the video games on the list below are worth one euro or less, so with a little ingenuity and wide taste, you can take many interesting titles for a negligible price.

Video games for less than a euro





Painkiller: Overdose for 0.99 euros (previously 4.99 euros)

A Normal Lost Phone for 0.99 euros (previously 2.99 euros)

Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story por 0,99 euros (anteriormente 2,99 euros)

Downwell for 0.99 euros (previously 2.99 euros)

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition for 0.69 euros (previously 3.99 euros)

Super Hexagon for 0.69 euros (previously 2.69 euros)

140 for 0.99 euros (previously for 4.99 euros)

Street Racing Syndicate for 0.79 euros (previously 2.39 euros)

Patrician 3 for 0.99 euros (previously 4.99 euros)

Soldiers: Heroes of World War II for €0.89 (previously €4.49)

Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi for 0.79 euros (previously 2.39 euros)

Soulbringer for 0.79 euros (previously 2.39 euros)

Gun Metal for 0.79 euros (previously 2.39 euros)

Port Royale 2 for 0.79 euros (previously 3.99 euros)

A Bird Story for 0.99 euros (previously 3.99 euros)

NecroVision for 0.99 euros (previously 4.99 euros)

ARMA: Cold War Assault for 0.79 euros (previously 3.99 euros)

Star Wolves 3: Civil War for 0.89 (previously 4.49 euros)

Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis for 0.39 euros (previously 3.99 euros)

Dungeon Rats for 0.99 euros (previously 3.99 euros)

Star Wolves for 0.69 euros (previously 3.59 euros)

Mashed for 0.79 euros (previously 3.99 euros)

Mobile Forces for 0.99 euros (previously 3.29 euros)

Puzzle Agents 0.79 euros (previously 4.99 euros)

UFO: Aftershock for 0.69 euros (previously 3.59 euros)

Perimeter for 0.69 euros (previously 3.59 euros)

Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy for € 0.49 (previously € 4.99)

Fantasy Wars for 0.89 euros (previously 4.49 euros)

Men of War: Red Tide for 0.89 euros (previously 4.49 euros)

Death to Spies for 0.89 euros (previously 4.49 euros)

The Westport Independent for 0.99 euros (previously 3.99 euros)