The Chestnut Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything We Know Far

There’s no denying that Netflix always brings us high-quality shows and movies that we can watch in our free time to have fun and take a break from our stressful daily lives. Most people prefer Netflix over other OTT platforms because it has a mix of everything, including K-dramas, Bollywood, South Indian movies, Hollywood, and all other international web series and genres like rom-com, crime, thriller, horror, comedy, and many more.

This time, Netflix has made the most unique shadowy, and creepy crime series, which is wowing people and giving them the chills. The show is called “The Chestnut Man,” and Netflix just put it out recently. People are already looking for the second season. Here, we’ve talked about whether or not there will be a second season of The Chestnut Man, as well as its likely release date, cast, and plot.

The Chestnut Man Season 2 Renewal Status

On September 29, 2021, Netflix showed the first episode of the first season of Chestnut Man. Now that we’re discussing the upcoming seasons of the show, we know that both fans and critics loved the first season a lot. So, it would be strange if Netflix didn’t try to make money off of its success. Even though it has been almost a year, the streaming giant really hasn’t officially picked up The Chestnut Man for a second season. So, viewers will have to wait longer to find out what’s going on.

The Chestnut Man Season 2 Cast

Esben Dalgaard Andersen as Steen Hartung

Danica Curcic as Naia Thulin

Iben Dorner as Rosa Hartung

David Dencik as Simon Genz

Liva Forsberg as Le Thulin

Ali Kazim as Nehru

Mikkel Boe Flsgaard as Mark Hess

Louis Nss-Schmidt as Gustav Hartung

Lars Ranthe as Nylander

Morten Brovn as Frederik Vogel

Anders Hove as Aksel Marie-Lydie

Melono Nokouda as Liv Christiansen

Kristian Hgh Jeppesen as Engells

Anders Nyborg as Abildgrd

Olaf Hjgaard as Tim Jansen

Arian Kashef as Jacob Rasouli

Christiane Gjellerup Koch as Deputy Assistant Commissioner

Fadime Turan as IT Technician.

As was already said, it’s too early to guess who will be in the second season’s cast because nothing has been said or is certain yet. But at the very least, if there is a second season, we can expect the main, regular cast to be back, along with other supporting and side cast members.

The Chestnut Man Season 2 Plot

The Chestnut Man case has been solved, so it’s likely that season 2 of “The Chestnut Man” will be about a whole new crime investigation. Even if the show focuses on a new case that has something to do with the Chestnut Man, it’s likely to be different enough to keep things interesting. Maybe something to do with Linus Bekker (Elliott Crosset Howe), the crazy man who took the blame for some of Simon’s crimes when he didn’t do them.

No one knows where a second season of “The Chestnut Man” would go until we hear about a new season and what it might be about. However, it’s probably safe to say that the show won’t stray too far from the structure of the first season, which was a very good serial murder mystery. It’s also a good bet that a new season will focus on the growing relationship between Thulin and Hess, which was all but affirmed in the first season.

How did the first Season end?

Hess thought Genz was the killer, so at the conclusion of the first season, Europol searched Genz’s empty apartment. He looks for the killer without success. Inside the farmhouse, Thulin finds police monitoring equipment and pictures of the crime scenes where the Chestnut Man did his bad things. Simon Genz, meanwhile, admitted to Thulin that he is the chestnut man. Along with some German newspapers, the police found a picture of Genz’s twin sister, Astrid. This showed that Simon is still keeping track of her and that she is still in Germany.

Rosa asked Genz for information about her missing daughter, so Genz held her down and knifed her in the hand. Hess finds the chestnut farm in a different part of the forest and runs to find Genz. But when Genz gets there, he hits him in the head with a wrench. Even though Thulin got out of the burning house, he was quickly caught and thrown into Genz’s car. Rosa and Hess got away with the help of a basement window.

Hess went up to Genz and tried to run him over with his car. The chestnut man is hit by a branch as Thulin takes the wheel and drives the car into a tree. The police go to Germany while Kristine is with Astrid. She was arrested, Kristine went home, and Thulin was reunited with her daughter.

The Chestnut Man Season 2 Release Date

The first season of “The Chestnut Man” started on September 29, and it makes sense that Netflix would not renew a foreign-language crime show before seeing how the first season went. So, no one knows when season 2 will air, or if there will even be a second season. Still, there can never be too many Nordic Noir crime shows with strong female leads, and Forbes is already comparing “The Chestnut Man” to “The Killing,” which is probably the best show in the genre.

Because these kinds of shows don’t cost too much to make and “The Chestnut Man” is getting good reviews, there’s no reason why the streamer wouldn’t order another season of interesting Danish murder investigations if the first one goes well. If a second season of “The Chestnut Man” is approved, it usually takes about a year to make a police procedural. This means that season 2 would probably air in late 2022 or early 2023.

The Chestnut Man Season 2 Trailer

The second season of the show has not been picked up, so there will be no trailers from the creators or from Netflix. Once we know for sure that season 2 of The Chestnut Man is coming, we can talk about the trailer in a reasonable way. Still, if pre-production starts as soon as possible, we might get the trailer by the end of 2023. Aside from that, you can watch the trailer if you want to remember what happened in the first season.