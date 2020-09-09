‘The Chi’ Renewed for Season 4 at Showtime

Showtime has renewed “The Chi” for a fourth season. Information of the renewal comes after the collection aired its Season three finale on Aug. 23.

“Every season, ‘The Chi’s’ genuine storytelling resonates extra deeply with its devoted and rising audiences,” mentioned Gary Levine, president of leisure for Showtime Networks Inc. “Lena Waithe along with Justin Hillian discover the thrill and the heartbreak of life on the South Aspect in a means that’s distinctive on tv, and we relish the prospect of continuous that exploration with them.”

The collection is described as a coming of age story set on the South Aspect of Chicago. The solid of Season three included Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, and Birgundi Baker.

Justin Hillian will return as showrunner and government producer on Season 4. The collection was created by Lena Waithe, who government produces together with Widespread, Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Leisure, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Highway Productions, Rick Famuyiwa and Jet Wilkinson. Touchstone Tv produces.

“This present has positively taken me on a journey,” mentioned Waithe. “Certainly one of studying, therapeutic, and progress. I didn’t understand how this season can be acquired, however the stage of engagement and enthusiasm from the followers has been unbelievable. I nonetheless can’t imagine our numbers are up by double digits! ‘The Chi’ is a workforce effort, and I’m grateful to proceed this journey with such a tremendous group of individuals.”

The premiere of Season three of “The Chi” was moved as much as June because of Showtime originals like “Billions” and “Black Monday” having their seasons minimize brief as a result of coronavirus pandemic. Season three of the drama collection additionally noticed Jason Mitchell’s character killed off after Mitchell was fired from the collection because of allegations of harassment from former showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis and co-star Tiffany Boone.