The Chicks File $6 Million Suit Against Underwriter Over Canceled Tour

The Chicks have filed a $6.6 million lawsuit towards an insurance coverage underwriter over its refusal to cowl losses from the cancelation of the “Gaslighter” tour final yr.

The band, previously often known as the Dixie Chicks, launched their first studio album in 14 years final July. In addition they deliberate a 48-show North American tour, which was to kick off on the MGM Grand Backyard Enviornment in Las Vegas.

The tour was canceled, together with each different live performance tour, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chicks’ touring firm, Tunashoe Excursions, had an insurance coverage coverage by Lloyd’s of London that offered as much as $40.4 million in protection within the occasion that the tour needed to be canceled.

In accordance with the grievance, 14 underwriters subscribed to the coverage, however the go well with solely targets one in every of them: W/R/B Underwriting. The go well with alleges that W/R/B has refused to acknowledge its obligation to pay, and has repeatedly requested whether or not the 2020 tour may very well be postponed to 2021.

The grievance argues that may be unattainable. For one factor, the album has already been launched.

“As of the submitting of this grievance, it seems extremely unlikely that the unfold of SARS-CoV-2 will sufficiently subside and herd immunity can be established to permit live shows and different stay occasions to renew in 2021,” the grievance provides. “Estimates of when this can happen are additional sophisticated by variants of the virus which are already spreading in america.”

The go well with states that W/R/B had urged The Chicks to drop Dwell Nation and discover one other promoter, or carry out live-streamed live shows as an alternative of stay reveals. The go well with alleges that W/R/B’s strategies have been impractical, would have constituted a breach of Dwell Nation’s settlement, and have been designed merely to mitigate W/R/B’s losses on the coverage.

Of the 14 underwriters, the go well with states that solely W/R/B has taken this place. The go well with was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court docket.