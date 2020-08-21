The Chicks Turn the National Anthem Into the Harmony Olympics

Though it quickly received eclipsed in some folks’s recollections by subsequent occasions, the Dixie Chicks skilled a peak second of near-universal love after they sang the National Anthem at Tremendous Bowl XXXVII in 2003, a rendition that also exhibits up on lists of the biggest “Star Spangled Banners” in tv historical past.

The trio now identified merely as the Chicks was able to make good once more with the anthem Thursday in kicking off the last evening of the 2020 Democratic National Conference, and whereas their ideas about what constitutes patriotism have little question deepened in the final 17 years, their harmonies soared as excessive as ever. Hear their new model — achieved with three-part social distancing, after all — in the video beneath.

At a Democratic conference, after all, the Chicks symbolize much more than blood or near-blood concord. They’re the unique “nasty girls” of the early 21st century, relating to changing into pariahs for expressing ideas a couple of Republican president, as lead singer Natalie Maines did later in 2003, taking a jab at George W. Bush — inflicting one among the largest celebrity acts in the historical past of nation music to grow to be instantly banished from company radio, amid public record-smashings and widespread heartland scorn.

Finally the group arose from the flames with a Grammy sweep, extra sold-out excursions and newfound admiration from followers who may in any other case by no means have adopted the trio. However, evidently, they remained deeply polarizing sufficient {that a} return invitation from the NFL (or every other main sports activities league) was out of the query. It took the DNC for the Chicks to search out one other mass viewers that will greet their model of the anthem as deeply stirring — and acknowledge these battle-anthem singers as fight veterans themselves.

The Chicks’ first album in 14 years, “Gaslighter,” produced by Jack Antonoff, was launched in July.

Examine the Chicks’ new model with its 2003 predecessor: