The Chief Minister of Bihar was there for only 5 days, even the doctors could not save, Corona took her life

Bihar CM: Corona also killed the Chief Minister of Bihar Satish Prasad Singh for just five days. He died in Delhi at the age of 84. His corona test report came positive after which he was admitted to the hospital. But, despite all the efforts of the doctors, his life could not be saved. Satish Prasad became the CM of Bihar for just five days. Several big leaders including Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have mourned the death of Satish Prasad. Also Read – Bihar Polls: Election Commission will provide free cabs for voting to elderly and disabled voters

Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan has said in his condolence message, “Satish Babu was a popular politician and sensitive social worker. His demise has caused irreparable damage to the political-social sector. ” The Governor has prayed to God to grant the departed leader’s soul peace and patience to his bereaved family. Also Read – Even if our seats get more, Nitish Kumar ji will be our leader: BJP President

At the same time, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has tweeted and prayed to God for the peace of the departed soul, “The sad demise of former Bihar Chief Minister Satish Prasad Singh Ji. May his soul rest in peace. ” Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Pappu Yadav’s broken platform in Bihar, fights with supporters, watch video

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha tweeted, “I am heartbroken by the news of the death of veteran socialist leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Satish Prasad Singh Ji. Wish the peace of the departed soul from God and support for the family. He was a pioneer in the fight for the rights of the backward, the exploited, the downtrodden and the deprived. “