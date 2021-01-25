The Chiefs defeated the Bills and will play their second consecutive Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Photos: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

With a display of its star Patrick Mahomes, The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 this Sunday and will have the opportunity to revalidate the NFL title in the Super Bowl against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bills started the AFC final with a 9-0 run in the first quarter but the Chiefs, who came as favorites, quickly turned the score around against their fans at Arrowhead Stadium.

The participation of Mahomes, Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the past Super Bowl, was in doubt due to a blow to the headBut the young quarterback managed to recover in time and starred in a devastating performance throwing for three touchdowns and 325 yards.

The Chiefs will seek their third NFL title in the Super Bowl on February 7 at the Buccaneers, who will be the first team in history to play the final at home.

The game is presented as an exciting generational duel between Tom Brady, 43, considered the best quarterback in history, and Patrick Mahomes, who at 25 will be the youngest quarterback to play two Super Bowls.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates the win. Photo: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes led a more placid-than-expected victory against the Bills, who were trying to return to the final to pay off the dramatic four consecutive losses they suffered in the Super Bowl between 1991 and 1994.

The Buffalo team, which has never lifted a title, arrived in good shape at Arrowhead by the hand of their young quarterback Josh Allen and put Kansas City in a tight spot at the start with a Dawson Knox touchdown following a serious error by Mecole Hardman.

Hardman himself made up for the failure with the Chiefs ‘first touchdown, which kicked off Mahomes’ recital.

Darrell Williams, Edwards-Helaire and Travis Kelce twice scored the Chiefs. Kelce broke a tight end season record of 1,585 receiving yards since 2011 held by Rob Gronkowski, whom he will face in February in the Super Bowl..

Tom Brady, the star of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Photo: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

“Trusting each one of us is one of the keys to this team, we believe in ourselves,” said Mahomes when collecting the conference title.

“But the work is not finished, you have to go to Tampa and bring it (the title) back”, He stressed.

In the event of a victory against the Buccaneers, the Chiefs will be the first team to revalidate the NFL title since the New England Patriots, then led by Tom Brady, in 2005.

With information from AFP

