The children of Britney Spears broke the silence and revealed why they no longer speak to their mother

The children of Britney Spears, Jayden and Sean Preston, revealed why they no longer talk to their mother: “We just want her to improve mentally”

Britney Spears’ son Jayden James Federline, spoke for the first time about the relationship he currently has with his mother. In an unexpected interview, which will be broadcast in the United Kingdom, the teenager told why with his brother Sean Preston decided not to attend the intimate wedding with Sam Asghari.

In an interview for the ITV channel, according to the tabloid Daily MailJayden emphasized that he does not feel “hate” for his mother, but admitted that “It will take a lot of time and effort.” mend your broken relationship.

“I am totally convinced that this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again”, revealed the youngest of the brothers.

Looking at the camera, Jayden addressed his mother directly: “I love you so much, I hope the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down and talk again.”

Jayden also explained what was the real reason why neither he nor his brother Sean Preston were present at his mother’s wedding with Sam Asghari in California.

“At the time, it just wasn’t a good idea to go. I’m not saying I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family and if it was just me and Sean Preston going, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms,” ​​she explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Britney and Kevin’s teenage son Jayden, who is an aspiring musician. he said they have a good relationship with his grandfather Jamie Spearswho was accused by his daughter of having exercised “abusive” guardianship.

“In the beginning, she was just trying to be like any parent who would let her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar.”, Said Jayden, about his grandfather. And he continued: “Maybe the conservatorship lasted too long. That’s probably why my mother was very angry, because of the whole situation that she was dealing with for too long, and personally, I think she should have taken a break and relaxed.”

Jayden, 15, assured that his questioned grandfather “does not deserve all the hate he is receiving in the media.” “I love him with all my heart. I was just trying to be a father.”he insisted.

“Sean Preston and I are very close. He is always looking out for me and I take care of him. We make sure we’re both mentally healthy,” Jayden said during the interview.

Jayden with his father

The teens live with their father, stepmother Victoria, the couple’s two sons Jordan, 11, and Peyton, eight, and Federline’s oldest children, Kori, 20, and Kaleb, 18. “I feel like this is my safe place. My home. I love everyone here.” Jayden said.

“I think mom has had trouble paying attention to us and showing us the same love and I don’t think she has shown Sean Preston enough and I feel really bad about it,” Jayden said. “I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better, ”he assured.

Britney’s response to her son: “It hurts”

Britney Spears, Sean y Jayden Federline (Foto: Instagram/britneyspears)

After the statements of his youngest son, Britney sent him a message on Instagram in which he assures, among other things, that he always tried to be a good mother and that he hopes that one day his children will understand what happened.

“I have strived to be the best person I can be. I hope that my children will one day understand the reasons for my actions, always under guardianship, being a hostage in my house and under supervision. Finally at age 40, without the restrictions my family has placed on me, I tell my son Jayden that I send him all the love in the world every day for the rest of my life. My love for my children knows no bounds and it saddens me to know that I did not live up to his expectations as a mother.”, shared the pop star. “Maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly.”

And about the father of her children, Kevin Federline, Britney was blunt: “I helped your father who had no job for 15 years”, he assured. “It is horrible to see the hypocrisy of his father … They are my children and always will be.”

The pop star also criticized the children’s father for not having a job and “smoking marijuana every day” and called him a “hypocrite”.

In the post, after telling his children that he “fully understands” their need to live with their father, he suggested they ask him to “Even if it mows the lawn”.

Asghari later supported his wife, expressing his contempt for the ex-husband in the comments on the post: “Mowing the lawn > expert at being daddy with no strings attached.”

“As for my mental health… my dear son, understand that you must first learn to pick up a book and read it before you think about my intellect, darling.”he wrote elsewhere in the text.

“If you can really sit down and say with your brilliant and sensible mind that what [la abuela y el abuelo] They made me feel good and think that they are not bad people… so yes, I failed as a mother,” she added, referring to the fact that Jayden defended Jamie Spears, who was behind a 13-year guardianship, which ended in November 2021.

Elsewhere in the post, he addressed his youngest son. “Preston, I am aware of your gift. I know that you are a teacher in my life and, dear child, I am for you too! If you could just pause for a second, remember where you came from! I hope you can look in the mirror and remember… you are my son and always will be!”

