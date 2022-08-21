The children of Hollywood stars who achieved success away from acting

The new generation chose a different course from their parents (Photos: Instagram)

The world of Hollywood is full of actors who have transcended generations due to their ability to impress with their interpretations or characterizations even the most fervent critics in the industry, but the legacy of some great figures passed on to their descendants in unexpected waysbecause some children of these great stars were very successful, but in branches completely unrelated to the world of cinema and television.

These are generations that decided to find their own path and managed to get involved in all kinds of professions: from sports to being entrepreneurs. That is why, to Below we show a count of the most promising figures who are children of great stars of the acting world.

Jamie Lee Curtis is a renowned actress who has established herself in the Hollywood industry after acting in successful film franchises such as Halloween, Crazy Friday o Everything everywhere at the same time.

Thus, the famous woman who once told for Infobae that her career as an actress came about accidentally and even considered her success a miracle, she also has a daughter who decided to find her own path and is a renowned dancer.

Is about Annie Guest, who is 35 years old and is an established dance instructor in the United States. At this point, it should be noted that the woman has been seen accompanying her mother in various Hollywood events, however, her passion was never aimed at being an actress.

Annie Guest preferred to dedicate herself to dancing (Photos: File)

Annie, who knows from ballet, tap, jazz or hip-hop began with her preparation from a very early age and achieved during her youth an academic degree in Dance.

Likewise, Jamie Lee’s adopted daughter has not only worked with renowned choreographers such as Balinda Craig-Quijada, Julie Brodie, Kora Radella Feller, Leslie Seiters Bill Young, Oliver Tarpaga, and KT Neihoff, but also serves as a dance instructor at a renowned company called MNR Dance Factory in Los Angeles.

As their surname indicates, Sasha and Teo are theThe children of film director Steven Spielbergwhich has an extensive list of films in which he has collaborated, such as: Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, ET the Alien, War of the Worlds, Jaws, LA Terminal, Catch Me If You Can, Saving Private Ryan among many others.

But his descendants chose a completely different course, since both created a musical group since 2010 called WardellA year later they released their first album.

The two young people have received all kinds of good comments for their music on social networks, since they are characterized by soft and delicate songs.

“Wow, I didn’t expect to like it so much, it sounds so relaxing and enjoyable.” “They are very talented, I love their voice.” “They are incredible”, highlighted the Internet users in the account of Youtube of Vogue, who shared a presentation of Spielberg’s children singing Love / Idleness.

The youngsters got into music and continue their quest for success (Photo: IG sashasipielberg)

Until now, the future of the two promises continues to rise and, although they do not have a massive reach, they have gained an audience that enjoys their musical talent.

Although in its beginnings Dwayne Johnson –better known as The rock- his dream was to be a football player and later he was a renowned professional wrestler, his entry into Hollywood completely changed his life, since he is currently widely known for participating in films such as Jumanji, Fast and Furious o The scorpion king.

But, beyond the spotlight, the artist is also the father of Simone Alexandra, his eldest daughter who was conceived with Dany García, Dwayne’s girlfriend since high school.

Although the couple separated in 2007, Simone, who is currently 21 years old, She is making her way as one of the most promising American fighters in the world of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The daughter of The rock debuted last July for the NXT segment -which usually gives young promises of the fight the opportunity to debut on television- under the pseudonym of Ava Raine and had a wide acceptance by more assiduous to this sport.

In addition, her father did not hesitate to show his excitement for the future that awaits Simone, since it would be the fourth generation of fighters in the family.

“I’m very proud of her. Simone Johnson, my oldest daughter, debuted in WWE for the developmental brand, WWE NXT. She did very well: she came out with a microphone and cut a promo. You have to have poise when you go out in public. She has a cool wrestling name. It’s Ava Raine“, said The rock during an interview for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“The Rock” and Simone belong to a wrestling dynasty (Photo: Ig avarainewwe)

Son of the emblematic Robert de Niro, 45-year-old Raphael traced his own life path, although at the beginning it seemed that his career would also be destined for acting. And it is that, although the man participated in the film The strength of love in 1984, he decided that this was not his passion.

So, according to his official site, he decided to become realtor in the company Douglas Elliman. By 2003 he founded the team De Niro within said institution and contributed approximately USD 250 million per year in sales.

Raphael de Niro preferred the world of real estate (photo: Ig niroraphaelde)

In 2018, he became a founding member of the New York board Residential Agent Continuum and some of its most famous clients are Renee Zellweger and Kelly Ripa.

Ben Ford has an extensive lineage behind him, as his father Harrison Ford is one of the most renowned actors in the film industry. worldwide entertainment for his performance in sagas like Star Wars, Cowboys & Aliens e Indiana Jones.

However, beyond the star that gave life to the character of Han Solo in Star Wars, his son, Ben Ford, preferred the world of gastronomy and embarked on a successful career as a chef.

Ben Ford is a renowned chef (Photo: Ig chefbenford)

In this sense, Harrison’s son is recognized for his famous restaurant Culver City Ford’s Filling Station and franchise opened in the Delta terminal at LAX.

But, unlike other children of celebrities, Ben has not completely removed the spotlight from his life, since he has come to participate in programs such as Iron Chef America, The Today Show, Martha Stewart, Jaime Oliver’s Food Revolution y Bizarre Foods by Andrew Zimmer.

