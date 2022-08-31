The Chilean Congress investigates the entry into the country of ten Iranian crew members on several Conviasa flights

File photo of a plane of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa (EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV)

Ten crew members of Iranian origin entered Chile on the flights of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa from March 16, 2022 to June 2. The Chilean Investigative Police (PDI) forwarded these records to the Chamber’s organized crime investigative commission.

These are Conviasa flights No. 3790 and 3791, which entered Chile more than once with Iranian crew members: admissions occurred on March 16 and 30; April 6, 7, 20 and 21; on May 4, 5, 18 and 19 and June 1 and 2 this year.

As reported by the media Once upon a timethe issue is being addressed by the investigative commission that seeks to clarify the trips to the country of a Venezuelan-Iranian plane, held in Argentina, which would have landed in Chile at least 13 times this year.

It is a Conviasa Airbus A340 that had previously been owned by the Iranian airline Mahan Air, sanctioned by the EU and the United States. The aircraft was transferred as part of an agreement between Tehran and the Nicolás Maduro regime, which also included the transfer of an Emtrasur plane, according to the Chilean media.

Deputy Diego Schalper said in this regard: “We have learned that effectively within the Conviasa airline that presents such a complex and confusing situation, at least it is clear that the crew were Iranian nationalswe will continue investigating until the last consequences”.

And he added: “This investigative commission that has touched on the issue of Héctor Llaitul and the plane, will continue to investigate all those aspects of interest to citizens, because we are convinced that no one can be afraid of knowing the truth and that we have to overcome any interest in sweeping a situation like this under the rug.”

