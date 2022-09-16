The Chilean Foreign Ministry summoned Ambassador Rafael Bielsa for criticizing internal politics and the result of the plebiscite

The Argentine ambassador to Chile, Rafael Bielsa, will have to give explanations to the government of Gabriel Boric for having given his opinion on the internal politics of the country

They caused deep annoyance in Chile the sayings of the Argentine ambassador, Raphael Bielsa, who analyzed the role of “the right” of the country and the plebiscite of September 4 that rejected the constitutional proposal and suggested that the Chilean people were fooled by the “lies” of a sector of local politics. A group of parliamentarians requested the statement of the Foreign Ministry for the actions of the diplomat. This was how the Foreign Ministry Gabriel Boric decided to summon Bielsa to give explanations.

According to The Mercurythe Chilean diplomacy will inform you of the inconvenience of your statements, which are not consistent with your role in Santiago. “It is not appropriate for an ambassador to give his opinion on the internal politics of the country where he is”, they warned from the chancellery.

Bielsa was critical of the Chilean right in Radio AM750: “The right says things that are not true, but, despite not being true, they are easy to understandand progressivism says things that are true, but in order to explain them it needs to be paid attention to, so that happened here,” he explained, alluding to the plebiscite and the broad victory won by the Rejection alternative.

The Argentine ambassador in Chile did not stop there and added that “the other proposal, that of rejection, was very easy to explain. It is based on no. There were two options, one difficult to explain versus another proposal that was explained very simply, which is a problem that the right wing and progressivism tend to have.”

Not satisfied with criticizing the Chilean “right”, Bielsa also questioned the government of Boric for lacking pedagogy when defending the new constitution. “There was no pedagogy” in the campaign that was developed throughout the country in favor of this option because “there were many new institutes (articles), there were institutes that deserved an explanation”. The analysis of the Chilean contingency by the Argentine ambassador included the media, declaring that these “they played to say that there was a whole position linked to discrediting (…) the constituent and the constituents and to minimize the very interesting debates that took place within the commission”.

The considerations of Bielsa They did not go over well in Chile, specifically in the national right. Once the content of the diplomat’s analysis was known, Senator Iván Moreira requested a pronouncement from the Foreign Relations Committee for these statements.

“I have formally asked the Chancellor -Antonia Urrejola- to summon the Argentine ambassador to Chile to express our annoyance at his unacceptable interference in domestic politics and gratuitous insults to a relevant sector of the population”, said parliamentarian Moreira, adding that “In Chile, it seems that we have an ambassador who is not much of a diplomat, but much of a leftist guerrilla.. His statements against the right and the people who voted Rejection are an insult to the voters, to the democratic center-left, who forcefully gave a lesson in democracy”.

Other representatives of the Chilean right also joined Moreira’s efforts to get Minister Urrejola to pronounce in writing on these situations because “In the words of the trans-Andean ambassador, there is an action totally removed from the respectful treatment that characterizes relations between Chile and Argentina.which, if they persist, could constitute an obstacle in the deepening of relations between both nations”.

In addition, they demanded that the Foreign Ministry “evaluate the sending of a note of protest to the Argentine government, and call our ambassador in Buenos Aires to inform, in order to express through diplomatic channels our most absolute discomfort as a country of the actions and management of Ambassador Rafael Bielsa”. Meanwhile, deputy Camila Flores described Bielsa’s words as “unpresentable” and that the Foreign Ministry and Minister Urrejola “by now should have repudiated this situation.”

