The Chilean government evaluates militarizing the north of the country due to the increase in violence and drug trafficking

Homicides in northern Chile have increased by 89% in the last 10 years.

The Government of Chile is evaluating in implement the State of Exception in the northern macro-zone of the country due to the security crisis in this sector.

The information was released this Wednesday after the Minister of the Interior of Chile, Carolina Tohá, will not rule out declaring a State of Constitutional Exception of Emergency in the north of the country. The idea is being evaluated after the political party, Renovación Nacional, presented it as a condition at the table that explores a possible national agreement for security.

A possible militarization of the northern zone of Chile is an idea resisted in the government. On several occasions, Minister Tohá has not given her support for this measure. “We are going to present in the next few days some news that we have regarding what we are thinking in the north, but it is definitely not going in that direction (state of exception). In fact, when we have had results in terms of organized crime, it has been through other means,” the Secretary of State said in the past, adding that “the objective of states of emergency is a different objective than disarming organized crime gangs. ”.

However, this position appears to be changing as the state of emergency in the north of the country is being evaluated, along with other measures. “We are in a working group that is in the last phase of agreement. To arrive at the proposals we have for this commitment, in terms of border control, and also control of illegal migration, what I would expect is that we discuss the different proposals and visions that exist there, let’s try to build an agreement. And those proposals are certainly going to be evaluated, among several others that exist”.

The deputy, Andrés Longton, argued that this condition appears because attention has not been paid to the proposals of his bloc. “National Renovation has made several proposals, within the security table, which aim to better guard our borders. Those have not yet been received, and that obviously keeps us in the uncertainty of whether this government is going to have a proactive attitude regarding the protection of our borders. That is why the State of Exception in the Northern Macrozone becomes inescapable”.

In Chile, since last May a state of exception has prevailed in the southern macrozone due to the security crisis unleashed by the Chilean-Mapuche conflict.

North Macrozone

The northern part of the country is under intense insecurity due to the proliferation of crime, the arrival of groups dedicated to organized crime, and the illegal immigration that hits this place, specifically the cities of Arica and Iquique.

In mid-December it was reported that homicides increased by 89% in the north of the country in the last 10 years. The analysis included that in 2011, 83 cases of consummated (intentional) murders were reported, which increased to 157 in 2021. Those accused of these crimes correspond to “30% are foreigners and the same with foreign victims, of more than one 20%, which indicates that the migration of foreign criminals has necessarily had an influence on this”.

In October 2022, the president of the Association of Prosecutors of Chile, Francisco Bravo, warned that the battle against crime in the north of the country was very close to losing. “I wouldn’t want to say that the battle was lost, but we are very close to losing it. If one goes to Alto Hospicio, to the La Mula sector, where there are a lot of migrants (…) that sector does not have electricity, for example, at night there is no one present, not even police, carabineros. That sector belongs to nobody”.

The Advisory Council against Organized Crime delivered to the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, a report detailing the most common crimes in the northern regions of Arica and Parinacota, Tarapacá, Antofagasta, Atacama and Coquimbo. Violent crimes involving firearms, drug trafficking, smuggling and the illicit trafficking of migrants stand out in the list.

