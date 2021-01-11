The Chilean team adds another Argentine as a possible replacement for Reinaldo Rueda: the list of all candidates

Reinaldo Rueda would be close to assuming the Colombian national team (EFE)

After knowing that Reinaldo Rueda would have already reached a satisfactory agreement with the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), Chilean soccer managers announced that the Valle del Cauca strategist’s contract as helmsman of La Roja will be terminated. On the afternoon of Saturday, January 9, the local press announced that Pablo Milad, president of the National Professional Soccer Association of Chile (ANFP), already considered it almost a fact that the contractual relationship between the governing body will be terminated of the soccer of that country and the technician. That is why the dance of names has begun to replace him.

This weekend from the site Red Gol It was reported that the Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto is one of the candidates to assume the position. “May be an option”Declared an anonymous source from the ANFP.

The last experience of the former Boca Juniors and Lanús coach was in the MLS in front of Los Angeles Galaxy, from where he was fired when the team was last in the Western Conference of the United States Soccer League, with a record of five wins, three draws and 11 losses.

Former Los Angeles Galaxy coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto (EFE)



However the Twin he is not the only candidate. Another one that could land in the Chilean national team is José Néstor Pékerman, as revealed The fourth, which clarified that the former coach of the Colombian team would arrive with Esteban Cambiasso as assistant. The Argentine comes from having a successful step in the coffee team, with which he qualified for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the 2018 World Cup in Russia and his main characteristic is his ability to build good groups in the campuses, something that The Red needs to.

In turn, Jorge Yunge, director of the ANFP recognized La Tercera who approached the name of Louis Van Gaal: “A representative called me to offer me that technician. I got that resume, “he said. The Dutchman has not coached since 2016 when he left the Manchester United bench, but he has extensive experience in European powers such as Bayern Munich and Barcelona, ​​among others, in addition to having spent two years in charge of his country’s team.

Another surprise could be the arrival of Jürgen Klinsmann. The German’s agent, Andy Gross, would have confirmed the interest of both parties because he comes to the bench, according to information released by ADN Radio.

The dance of names is immense and also includes Argentines Ariel Holan, well present at the University of Chile, Sebastián Beccacece, former assistant of Jorge Sampaoli in La Roja and Matías Almeyda, who now heads the MLS’s San José Earthquakes. As if this were not enough, some portals highlight the interest of some leaders in the Mexican Miguel Herrera and the Uruguayan Gustavo poyet.

Chile has gotten off to a bad start in South American Qualifiers and he barely has four points in the same number of games played. In his last presentation he fell as a visitor to Venezuela. His next commitment is against Paraguay, one of the undefeated, on March 25 and then he will visit Ecuador the following week, the great surprise in this start of the qualifiers at Qatar World Cup 2022.

