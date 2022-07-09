The chilling accident of Carlos Sainz Sr. in Extreme E, for which he ended up hospitalized

Impressive accident of Carlos Sainz Sr. in Extreme E in Sardinia. The Matador was hospitalized



This Thursday the second date of the Extreme E and the spanish Carlos Sainz father scared everyone after a serious accident in the final of the competition that takes place in Sardinia. El Matador, 60, who runs on the team Sainz XE Teamreceived a blow from Johan Kristofferson (Rosberg X Racing) and then overturn his vehicle. He was rescued and was able to get out on his own, although he was hospitalized. He is conscious and stable, according to his team.

The man from Madrid competes with his compatriot, Laia Sanz, a regular cheerleader of the Dakar Rally, who knew how to race on Motorcycles and has been doing so in Cars for a few years. Carlos went out with everything to try to leave his vehicle, the Odyssey 21 prototype, as soon as possible. The goal was victory until he met the Swedish rider from the Nico Rosbergwhich rammed him.

Sainz first did not respond to messages, but then got out of the car under his own power. He was treated and referred to a hospital, according to his team’s press release. The information also shows that the Matador “He got out of the car under his own power and has remained conscious the entire time. The pilot has been taken to hospital as a precaution to undergo medical tests.”.

The statement from the team of Carlos Sainz (@AccionaSainz)

Later it was Sainz himself who issued a statement in which he first reported his state of health. “Fortunately, the check-ups have been positive and I have already left the hospital, although quite sore,” said the Matador.

Although he showed his anger at the maneuver that generated his incident and the slight penalty applied to Kristofferson: “However, I am deeply disappointed with what has happened on the track and even more so with the fact that a penalty of only 30 seconds has been applied to whoever caused this serious accident. In more than 40 years of sports career, this is one of the most serious actions that I have seen without being sanctioned in an exemplary manner. Thank you very much to everyone for your messages of support”.

Sainz father, who came from an unforgettable Sunday after his son won for the first time in Formula 1 and with Ferrari, could not finish a dream week. It should be remembered that this year the Matador took part in the Dakar Rally again and in the last edition it won two stages with the brand new hybrid Audi, the first with this type of engine to win a general classification, at least in part. The Spanish veteran was also a two-time world rally champion in 1990 and 1992.

It was on the second date of the electric SUV world championship, a competition in charge of the same organizers of the Formula E. The race was won by the Swedish duo Kristofferson y Mikhaela Ahlin Kottulinskywho consolidated themselves at the top of the positions with 60 points, double that of the Americans, Kyle LeDuc y Sara Pricethe Ganassi drivers (30) and with a 32 advantage over Acciona Sainz after this unfortunate end of the race.

While the squad Lewis Hamiltonthe X44 in which they lead the Spanish Cristina Gutierrez and the french Sebastien Loebfell to fourth position after failing to qualify for the final.

In the Extreme E you run on marked circuits in open places, unlike the rally, in which stages are covered for several kilometers. It is intended to raise awareness about caring for the environment. This weekend’s event takes place in Sardinia, Italy, where the third round will also take place, on Saturday and Sunday.

The Extreme E will complete its calendar of five dates in South America, since from November 24 to 25 it will run in Antofagasta, Chile, and will close its activity from November 26 to 27, in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

