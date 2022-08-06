The chilling and multiple accident 500 meters from the finish line of a cycling race

Multiple accident 500 meters from the end of the second stage of the Vuelta de Burgos

In the second stage of Return Burgos, in Spain, the competitors and the public got a big scare due to a multiple accident very close to the finish line. It was in the final sprint of the section that after the fall of one of the cyclists, a domino effect was generated in which other participants ended up on the ground and some even ended up against the retaining fences, which gave the incident a more spectacular nature.

The partial was made up of 158 kilometers between Vivar del Cid and Villadiego, 500 meters from finishing the route of the day the accident occurred due to a speed bump in the middle of the acceleration zone to be able to define the section of the race, something that attracted attention and promoted a wave of criticism on social networks, since the video went viral after be published.

One of the cyclists who made up the first platoon, the Dutchman David Dekkergot confused, fell to the asphalt and the vast majority of those who came behind could not avoid him, which generated the incident, one of the most serious in terms of the number of people involved that are remembered in this type of race.

Those who were involved began to fall and many of those who were behind suffered the same fate. Others, trying to avoid the incident, hit the fences and on the other side there were some spectators who ran, but they got a big scare, since even one of the bicycles ended up on the sidewalk. Beyond the shocking images, the subject did not go beyond a great scare and blows for those who ended up on the floor.

This is the 44th edition of the Vuelta de Burgos (EFE)

While the three cyclists from the Jumbo-Visma team who were ahead of their teammate, Dekker, finished ahead without problems and the stage was won by their compatriot, Timo Roosen, who raised his arms, very tired, after crossing the finish line. In second place he finished Edoardo Affiniand third was Chris Harper.

This Thursday, the test continued with its third stage, which joined Quintana Martín Galíndez with Villarcayo, with 156 kilometers, and was won by the French Bastien Tronchon (Ag2r-Citroen). The partial podium was completed by the Russian Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), who leads the general classification, and the Spanish Alexander Valverde (Movistar).

The 44th edition of the Vuelta de Burgos will end on Saturday and in that last stage it will be in Villarcayo after a long journey through the Merindades and going up, among other ports, through the Alto de Picón Blanco.

This competition was held for the first time in 1946 and 1947. It then returned in 1981 and has been held continuously since then. Until 1986 it was considered an Open Cycling (open event) however the following year, in 1987, it reached the rank of International Professional. His last winner was the local, Mikel Landa.

