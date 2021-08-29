The chilling case of Saman Abbas, the Pakistani teenager murdered by her family in Italy: “We cut her into pieces and threw her away”

The brother of Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old Pakistani who was murdered in Italy by her family after refusing to accept an arranged marriage, gave details of how they planned the crime in a statement before the judge in charge of the case.

On the afternoon of April 30, a few hours before the 18-year-old Pakistani girl was killed, a chilling conversation took place that the victim’s brother reconstructed for the judge. That day, at the home of his parents, Shabbar Abbas and Nazia Shaeen, what the Justice described in the file was held as the meeting “on how to make the body disappear, dismembering it.”

“I do it in small pieces and, if you want, I also take it to Guastalla (Italian municipality), and we throw it there because it doesn’t go well that way. She does too many things. He puts on pants. Nothing to do with Muslim women “ Saman’s brother heard that afternoon from his uncle.

The 16-year-old confirmed that the day before the murder the family met to plan the crime at the Abbas’ home, a house in the municipality of Novellara, in the Emilia-Romagna region, very close to Guastalla.

According to the judge, the motive for the murder was young woman’s refusal not to accept the arranged marriage with a Pakistani cousin. In addition, she had a romantic relationship with a young man her age who lived in Italy. “There is a terrible relationship between the religious precepts and the dictates of the local tradition, which force the members of the clan to a brutal, blind and absolutely uncritical observance of femicide”, wrote the judge, according to the Spanish media ABC.

The investigation refers to a UN report on the honor killings in Punjab, the state shared by India and Pakistan from which the Abbas family comes. According to the text, women who reject agreed marriages are “thrown into rivers or buried in special hidden cemeteries”.

The killer was Saman’s uncle, Danish Hasnain, a 33-year-old fundamentalist Islamist. The young woman’s brother revealed it to the Justice: “ He killed her by strangling her; He asked me not to say anything to the police and threatened to kill me if I said anything. I thought about killing him in his sleep, considering what he had done. But later I considered that I would have ended up in jail and that it was better for the police to intervene “ declared the teenager.

Saman, who lived in the city of Novellara, rebelled last year against her family’s proposal that she marry a cousin in her native country.

Being still less, contacted social services and in November was transferred to a reception center. He reported his parents to the police, but on April 11 he returned with them.

His remains are still missing. The police are looking for her from the May 5th, when they went to his house and found no one.

Then they discovered that her parents had gone to Pakistan without her, and found images from a security camera that foreshadowed the worst: on April 29, Five people were seen walking away from the house with shovels, a crowbar and a bucket. They came back about two and a half hours later.

The Carabinieri identified the five people as the family members suspected of murder. They are believed to have escaped to Pakistan.

