The chilling docuseries that will reveal the reasons that led a mother to murder two of her children

The story is divided into three parts and will arrive from September 14. (Netflix)

In recent years Netflix has distinguished itself by presenting interesting and also disturbing documentaries that show serial killers and real crime scenes

It is in this last area that the service is about to be launched Sins of our Mothera new docuseries divided into three parts that tells how in 2021, Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell were charged with conspiracy to commit the murder of their two minor children, Tylee 17 years old, and JJ of 7, as well as her fourth husband and the wife of her fifth husband.

Lori and Chad were charged in the deaths of their two youngest children. (Netflix)

This series follows the story of what appears to be an ideal family with a devoted mother of three children, Lori, in the middle. But something changes for the worse over the course of three years, with the woman in jail awaiting trial.

This new show has the participation of Colbythe surviving son of Loriwho in front of the camera tells the story of his family and everything that was behind his seemingly perfect life, and tries to get to the bottom of how a wife and mother ended up in prison for allegedly murdering two of her own children.

This docuseries is directed by Skye Borgman. (Netflix)

The story of Lori change when you meet Chad, who believes that there will be an apocalypse and that righteous people will survive. According to a voice in the trailer, Chad “He can tell the bad spirits from the good ones.” Later the woman seemed to be under the spell of her husband.

In the preview you posted Netflix, Colby He asks his mother on the phone: “Are you sorry for me? Or do you feel sorry for my brothers?”, in relation to the apparent crime committed by Lorito which she replies, “Well, I’m sorry you don’t fully understand the situation.”

Lori and her husband Chad are in prison awaiting trial in 2023. (Netflix)

Even at the beginning of the trailer, the mother of the family can be heard saying that “being a good mother is very important to me and a good wife. Being all of those things together isn’t easy, so I’m basically a ticking time bomb,” she said.

This work is led by Skye Borgman, who through this docuseries seeks to discover the motivations that led Vallow to commit these crimes for which he is now in jail. At the same time an expert theorizes the behavior of women.

The series features the testimony of Colby Vallow, Lori’s son and only surviving child. (Netflix)

“Lori Vallow has many faces. The mother, sister, wife and liar. I don’t know if we’ll ever know exactly what motivated Lori to commit such heinous crimes. But to formulate any answer we must look at it through the eyes of the people who knew it best,” she told E! the director.

Sins of Our Mother premieres in Netflix the September 14. Vallow y Daybell are currently awaiting trial, scheduled for January 2023. Both have pleaded not guilty, but prosecutors from Idaho They say they will seek the death penalty for both.

Vallow and Daybell have pleaded not guilty, but Idaho prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for both. (Netflix)

In addition to Sin of our Mother, Netflix has distinguished itself by presenting true crime documentaries such as Making a Murderer y Evil Genius. In addition, the director Skye Borgmanhas already directed highly acclaimed true crime documentaries for the streaming service, including the film Girl in the Picture and the series I Just Killed My Dad.

