The chilling fall of Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP in Assen, the Cathedral of Motorcycling

Quartararo’s clash with Aleix Espargaró

The MotoGP He entered the second part of his season and his eleventh date was run at the Assen Circuit, known as the “Cathedral of Motorcycling”. On the Dutch stage he won from end to end Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), but the most interesting thing was behind the triumph of the Italian with some shocking actions such as the terrible fall of the world champion, fabio quartararo (Yamaha), which had a Sunday to forget and that also left him with severe pain in his body.

First, the Frenchman had an excess since when he reached the fifth corner he entered past and shocked Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia), who fell behind, but was able to stay on the bike and continued in the race. Quartararo fell on the leca bed, but was able to continue in the race. The maneuver generated controversy since it was the first two in the championship, where for now the Frenchman leads.

Competition in the Netherlands with a presence of 104 thousand spectators, continued under a threat of rain and the tension grew as the first drops began to fall. But the asphalt was not very wet to warrant entering the pits collectively to change bikes. Due to the complexity of replacing a tire, in the event of a wet track, the machine is directly replaced.

The terrible fall of Quartararo

But it was not the day of Quartararo who with 14 laps to go the transmission images captured his YZR-M1 on the ground on the same curve as the incident with Espargaró. Upon reaching that sector, the Frenchman already entered losing control of his motorcycle, which moved and the pilot flew and fell hard on the asphalt. Fabio got off very sore and walked with discomfort while he was accompanied by the track assistants. The situation did not go beyond the bitterness due to the bad race.

While Aleix Espargaró, product of the crash caused by Quartararo, was 15th, but he did not give up and began a fierce comeback that took him to sixth place. In the end he fought with the South African Brad Binder (KTM) and the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati). At the last chicane, Aleix managed to position himself on the inside on the braking side of the right-hand corner and overtook them both to finish fourth. This Sunday he captured an advance of 11 places and was chosen as the “Pilot of the Day”.

Espargaró’s maneuver was similar to the one made by the Argentine Sebastian Porto in 2005 on the same stage, but in 250 cm3, today Moto2. On that occasion the Rafaelino got between the Spaniards Dani Pedrosa y Jorge Lorenzobut had the plus of winning the race and it was the second triumph of Sebas in La Catedral.

Espargaró’s spectacular overcoming maneuver to Binder and Miller

The race was won Bagnaia and the podium was completed by the Italian Marco Bezzecchiwith the team’s Ducati (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) from Valentino Rossiand Spanish Maverick Vinales, with an Aprilia. Despite black sunday, Quarterly remains at the forefront of the championship with 172 points, against 151 of Aleix Espargaró.

In the previous, Moto2 the Spanish won Augusto Fernandez (KTM). The Japanese escorted him Ai Ogura (Honda) and English Jake Dixon (GASGAS). The Italian Celestino Vietti (Kalex) was fourth and continues to lead the contest.

While in Moto3, the Japanese prevailed Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna). The Spaniards came after Be Guevara y Sergio García, both with GASGAS paths. Garcia himself heads the tournament.

The season entered a recess due to the European summer holidays and activity will resume on August 7 with the British Grand Prix at the legendary Silverstone Autodrome.

