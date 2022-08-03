The chilling injury of an MMA fighter after suffering a knee to the face

A Fighter Suffered A Brutal Kick In The MMA

the american wrestler Blake Perry He was the protagonist of one of the most chilling injuries of recent times after ending up with a broken nose after his fight against his compatriot Marcel McCain for the A1 tournament Combat 4 MMA in the welterweight category.

The coup in question occurred during the primer roundwhen the former JHEFN and Rogue Fights fighter took out a direct knee to the face of Perry in the middle of a clinch Thai. To the surprise of everyone present at the Stokton Civic Auditorium (California), the 27-year-old fighter He continued to stand until the end of the assault.

The images were shocking especially when the transmission cameras focused on the moment in which He was being treated by medical personnel. Although the septum of his nose was completely dislocated, no gestures of annoyance or concern were noted.

The chilling injury suffered by an MMA fighter



Finally one of the assistants managed to stop the bleeding and everything suggested that Perry was going to play the second roundhowever, before starting, it was the head doctor who decided to stop the fight and suggest to the referee that he end it, which led to a McCain’s victory by technical knockout.

“Unfortunately, the doctor didn’t let me out for the second round! from my fight last night! All respect to my opponent Marcel for his hard victory, ”the fighter wrote in a post that he shared on his Instagram account with a video of the best moments of the confrontation.

At the same time, he was satisfied that, “although the fight was only 1 round, we brought home the fight of the night bonus”, reported. “Thank you everyone who has been checking me out. I am recovering quickly and I already have a fight booked for next weekend”, he commented, although it remains to be seen if the recovery time will allow him to return to the octagon in less than 10 days.

In addition to the repetition of the moment in which he suffered the hard blow, the fighter also shared with his followers another video in which the septum was put back in its place by force and without anesthesia. Perry assured that he did not have to undergo surgery.

This presentation meant the American’s second professional fight, who now has a win (against Makoa Cooper in April, fighting at Bellator 278) and a loss. As an amateur he had four consecutive wins and three losses.

