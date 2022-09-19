The chilling photos of Vladimir Putin’s torture cages in Ukraine

Russian soldiers held Ukrainian civilians hostage in these cages located in basements of seized public buildings

Russian troops began to withdraw from occupied territories in the eastern ukraine and how it happened in Mariupol and Bucha first and in Izyum in recent days with the discovery of common pitsthe horror of the passage of Putin’s soldiers begins to emerge.

“Basement, cages and a lot of pain: this is prison-torture in the liberated Kupyansk”, revealed Pravda Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. The message on his social network profile was accompanied by images of horror: Putin’s torture cages in the Ukraine.

The torture centers were found after the Russian withdrawal from several towns in Kharkiv

Photos of a grimy basement show the metal dungeons where Russian soldiers kept their prisoners and where torture took place adding to the long list of war crimes committed by Moscow since the invasion last February.

The basements were transformed into clandestine prisons in all the pro-Russian occupied territories, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

“This painting is found in all the liberated territories”Gerashchenko says. “Russian slaves who take pleasure in abusing free people. Russia must be defeated,” he adds.

Kupyansk it is a strategic point, as it is the railway connection with other important points in the country.” The Russian troops entered our town almost immediately. They entered without a fight; there were no Ukrainian soldiers and the mayor handed over the city,” said Yulia Petrova, a survivor of the Russian horror.

Russian soldiers kidnapped civilians who accused of collaborating with kyiv

In his testimony he confirmed that the basements of the administrative buildings the most sinister happened. “There they detained people. When you passed by there, your hair stood on end, because you heard the inhuman screams. Both women’s and men’s voices. It’s scary to even imagine what they did to make people scream like that.”he detailed.

The EU promotes a special court for war crimes

Gerashchenko’s revelations come on top of other chilling discoveries by Ukrainian troops in recaptured territory. According to Kyiv, Moscow organized torture camps against civilians in the basements of buildings in all the cities it occupied.

According to the head of the Police Investigation Department, the Kremlin military tortured civilians who collaborated with Ukrainian soldiers there.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky has accused Russian troops of using torture “widespread” in those Ukrainian territories they “occupy”, while comparing them to the Nazis in Germany.

“More than ten torture chambers have already been found in the liberated areas of the Kharkiv region, in various cities and towns. Torture was a widespread practice in the occupied territory. That’s what the Nazis did. That’s what the Russians do.”Zelensky denounced.

“When the occupants fled, they also threw away their torture devices. Even in the Kozachai Lopan regional train station, they have found a torture room and found electric torture tools. It’s just a train station!” she added.

The tests multiply the voices to open an international investigation. In fact, yesterday, the Czech Republic, which currently holds the temporary presidency of the European Union (EU), called for the creation of an international court for war crimes.

