The chilling testimony of Nikolas Cruz, the author of the Parkland massacre

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Pool via REUTERS



Prosecutors played video at Nikolas Cruz’s criminal trial showing jailhouse interviews the shooter had with two mental health experts. In chilling – and sometimes graphic – detail, the young man answered questions about the massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018: he detailed his planning, his motivation and how the shootings went.

Days before the sentence is known, his statements to Dr. Charles Scott, a forensic psychiatrist, and Robert Denney, a neuropsychologist, seem more than enough to convict him.

Scott and Denney interviewed him separately for several hours. At each meeting, Cruz wore a sweater over his chest and sometimes asked for a pen and paper to add diagrams and drawings to her explanations.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer holds documents as she considers defense arguments that the jury should be prevented from seeing the swastikas on the pages, at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, on September 1 2022. The documents contain other sexist slurs and depictions of stick figures shooting each other. Amy Beth Bennett/Pool via REUTERS



Here are excerpts from those interviews:

-WHEN DID YOU FIRST THINK ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF PERPETRATING A SHOOTING IN A SCHOOL?

“A long time – Cruz said to Scott – when I was 13 or 14, about five years before I did it.”

“It was just a thought. She was reading books. She came and went. She would appear in my mind, ”he added.

He recounted the thoughts coming back when he watched violent videos, particularly documentaries about mass shootings at Colorado’s Columbine High School, Virginia Tech and other places, he said.

HOW DID YOU PLAN THE MASSACRE?

“I did my own research,” Cruz told Scott. “I studied the mass murderers and how they did it, their plans, what they got and what they used.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab Manager George Bello holds up a Smith & Wesson M&P15 AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle used by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz. Amy Beth Bennett/Pool via REUTERS



He detailed the lessons he learned: “Watch for potential rescuers coming around corners, keep a distance from your targeted victims, attack as quickly as possible.” And he added: “The police did nothing.”

“I knew I had a small chance to shoot people for about 20 minutesCruz said.

HOW WAS IT PREPARED?

He told Scott that he put his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in a bag the night before and slipped his magazines into a shooting vest. He adjusted the sights on the gun and imagined what the recoil would feel like.

“I didn’t sleep at all,” Cruz said.

He put on the polo shirt he received when he was a member of the Stoneman Douglas Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps program so he could escape by blending in with fleeing students.

When he left at 2 pm, he told the Uber driver that he was in the school orchestra and that his instrument was in his bag.

WHAT DID YOU DO WHEN YOU ARRIVED?

“I walked through the gates. Hopefully, I thought there would be no security guards, but I was wrong,” Cruz told Scott. “I was looking at the guy and he was looking at me.”

Lori Alhadeff reaches out to comfort her mother, Theresa Robinovitz, as she breaks down after reading her victim impact statement. Amy Beth Bennett/Pool via REUTERS



When Cruz attended Stoneman Douglas, guards frequently searched him for weapons due to his erratic and sometimes violent behavior. When he was kicked out a year before the shooting, a guard predicted he would eventually come back and shoot people.

Fearing that he had been discovered, Cruz ran into a three-story classroom building and quickly assembled his weapon. She told a student she met him to run away because something bad was about to happen.

Then he went floor to floor, shooting down the halls and into the classrooms, firing 140 rounds in total.

“I thought they would scream”Cruz said of his first three victims. He shot them at close range outside a closed classroom door.. “It was more like they passed out and the blood came out of his head. It was really unpleasant and sad to see.”

But he continued.

“I showed mercy to three girls. I was going to leave, but they gave me an unpleasant look and I came back,” Cruz said. “I thought they were going to attack me.”

Cruz shot several of his victims a second time after they fell, including the last one: a student writhing from a leg wound.

“His head exploded like a water balloon”Cruz said.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Anthony Borges shows his gunshot wounds to the jury. He was shot five times. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz. Mike Stocker/Pool via REUTERS



WHY DID YOU STOP SHOOTING?

He said students and teachers either fled the building or locked themselves in classrooms. The third-floor hallway was already empty, except for the victims: “I couldn’t find anyone else to kill. I didn’t want to do it anymore and I didn’t think there was anyone else in the building.”

He dropped his gun and vest in the stairwell and fled. He was caught an hour later: the police officer had been looking for a young man in a Stoneman Douglas ROTC polo shirt.

THE LAST WORD OF THE CROSS

As Denney was wrapping up the interview, he asked Cruz if there was anything else he should know. Cruz thought for 10 seconds before replying, “Why did I choose Valentine’s Day? Because I thought nobody loves meCruz explained. “I didn’t like Valentine’s Day and I wanted to ruin it for everyone.”

Cruz began planning the massacre when he was 13 or 14 years old, about five years before he did it. Amy Beth Bennett/Pool via REUTERS

“Do you mean the family members of the children who were killed?” Denney asked.

“No, for school,” Cruz replied. “The party will never be held there again.”said.

The jury will decide Cruz’s fate this week. For the 24-year-old to be sentenced to death, the jury must be unanimous on at least one victim. But if all 17 counts come back with at least one vote in favor of life in prison, then that would be his sentence. Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, with deliberations beginning Wednesday.

Because Cruz’s defense is that his biological mother’s heavy drinking during pregnancy left him brain-damaged, prosecutors could have him examined by experts for his rebuttal case.

(with information from AP)

